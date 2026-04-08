‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Sentenced to 15 Years for Matthew Perry Overdose Case

Jasveen Sangha was known as the “Ketamine Queen,” but now her time in Los Angeles drug circles has come to an end after a judge sentenced her to 15 years in prison. The court found that she played a key role in supplying the ketamine, leading to the death of actor Matthew Perry. This closes a major chapter in the high-profile case surrounding the F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ actor’s 2023 overdose.

Sangha pleaded guilty to five felony drug charges, including the distribution of ketamine resulting in death. She also admitted that she ran a drug “stash house” from her home in North Hollywood, reported Reuters.

Prosecutors said she was the supplier who gave dozens of vials of ketamine through a middleman. It was some of these vials which ultimately landed up in the hands of Perry in the weeks prior to his death.

42-year-old Jayvee Sangha sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perrypic.twitter.com/T9pACAmAb7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 8, 2026

Sangha faced up to 65 years in prison, but the court imposed a 15-year sentence. The court chose to go with the federal prosecutors’ recommendation and not impose the maximum sentence for her crimes.

Perry was found dead at his home in late October 2023. He was found floating face down in his pool, and drowning was listed as a contributing factor to his death. At the time, the coroner’s office ruled his death an accident but noted the “high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens.” Perry had became a household name when he played the role of Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Jasveen Sangha, who was accused of selling Matthew Perry narcotics before his demise, has been sentenced. Several substances were found at the Los Angeles residence of Sangha, who has allegedly running a substance-selling network for years. pic.twitter.com/9KQRl6ttC8 — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) April 8, 2026

Perry’s case exposed an entire drug network that supplied Perry with ketamine after his medical team refused to prescribe him anymore. Sangha sold 51 vials to Erik Fleming who then sold it to Perry through his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. Prosecutors alleged on the day of Perry’s death, Iwamasa had injected him multiple times.

Sangha told the court how she regretted her actions and showed remorse. She told Judge Sherilyn Garnett, “I take full responsibility for my actions. These were horrible choices that ultimately proved tragic.” Sangha also admitted, “These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions” and said that they “shattered people’s lives and the lives of their family and friends.”

The U.S. District Judge noted her statement but also pointed out that Sangha’s actions did not initially match up with her words. She said that Sangha had continued selling drugs for months after Perry’s death. Garnett also warned Sangha, “You’re going to have to show some epic resilience.”

Sangha’s co-accused are also facing time in prison, but so far her sentence has been the harshest. The two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, have received lighter sentences for their roles in peddling drugs. Iwanasa and another defendant are still waiting for their sentences.

Jasveen Sangha, the “ketamine queen” was sentenced to 15 years for supplying drugs to Matthew Perry. @MicheleMcPhee’s article below takes you inside the courtroom where Sangha was shaking with tears during her sentencing. “Dateline” NBC’s Keith Morrison, Perry’s stepfather,… https://t.co/E2ISIfa1Wi — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) April 8, 2026

Perry didn’t hide his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. In fact, he wrote a memoir in 2022 called ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ where he talked about his addiction. The actor was diagnosed with depression and started to receive ketamine therapy to treat it. Later, he became addicted and wanted to increase his dosage but his doctors refused. This is when he turned to illegal avenues to help him source it.

Sangha was allegedly aware, prosecutors say, that the ketamine would be sold to Perry. After he died, she then tried to destroy the evidence that would link the drugs to her. When the police raided her home, they found large quantities of drugs, including ketamine, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison who is the correspondent for NBC’s Dateline, put it best when he stated, “There was a spark to that man I have never seen anywhere else.” He added, “He should have had another act. Two more acts.”