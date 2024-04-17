Kesha Took Center Stage at Coachella, Slamming Sean "Diddy" Combs With a Specific Lyric Change

Once again, Kesha is in the headlines. But this time, it wasn’t for a new chart-topping hit or an extravagant performance. Instead, she spoke out in a very subtle way at Coachella 2024. It was one hot sunny afternoon on a Sunday during Renee Rapp’s performance when darling Kesha, 37, pleasantly shocked the crowd with her presence. Renee, popular for Mean Girls, got hyped up and announced to everyone that Kesha was the 'hottest person on the earth.' They entered the stage together and sang Kesha’s iconic 2010 hit song Tik Tok. But this time, there was something different about it.

According to CNN, instead of singing “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” as the usual lyrics go, they instead chose to defiantly raise their middle fingers while singing “Wake up in the morning like f–k P. Diddy.” But this switch wasn’t just some random decision. It was a well-intentioned move specifically made due to recent issues concerning Sean “Diddy” Combs. Last month, his homes were raided by federal agents investigating sex trafficking activities. He also faces other allegations as well as controversies; he denied all allegations of assault leveled against him.

Kesha changes her lyrics in “tiK toK” from “feeling like P. Diddy” to “f*ck P. Diddy” during her Coachella performance #Coachella pic.twitter.com/pD5hvCJHhC — The𝗗𝗼𝗻𝘇 (@DONZMEDIA) April 15, 2024

As mentioned by Page Six, Kesha had done this kind of thing before, using her popularity to talk about Combs. In November 2023, she had already sung “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me” instead of saying Combs’ name during Tik Tok’s performance at the Only Love Tour performance in Oakland, California. It was a reaction to him having just come to an agreement out of court with his ex-wife after she had accused him of raping and battering her.

50 Cent stans Kesha following her performance at Coachella



“😆LOL She said 🖕🏾 Fuck P DIDDY, HAHAHAHA 👀 PUFFY LIKE 50 TOLD HER TO SAY THAT!” pic.twitter.com/cFHGDvi4U4 — Kesha Discord (@KeshaDiscord) April 15, 2024

As such, Kesha seemingly used Coachella to opine on Diddy, who is currently making headlines in terms of new allegations directed towards him. The fans noticed it and commended her for standing against what they considered as wrongs. Plus, there were many reactions on social media that supported Kesha for being courageous enough to address the situation. On one post on Kesha’s social media account a fan wrote, “I was wondering how this lyric was going to change, love it.”

However, the controversy surrounding Combs is still ongoing. The rapper faced further accusations from music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who filed a $30 million lawsuit alleging sexual assault and heading a "widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization." Combs denied these allegations through his lawyer, Shawn Holley, labeling Jones a 'liar,' as per ABC 7. Amidst these legal battles, Combs found himself embroiled in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, with his homes raided by Homeland Security. His attorney decried the raids as excessive and likened them to a 'witch hunt.'