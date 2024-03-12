Kendall Jenner Slammed for Her Oscars 2024 Outfit, Fans Say It ‘Looks Like Bloomers From the 1900s’

Kendall Jenner has never failed to turn the heads with her unique fashion taste. However this time, the supermodel was at the edge of getting trolled for the choice of her gown at the Oscars gala night. Jenner's evening was immersed in Margiela. She transitioned from her red carpet gown to a sleek catsuit adorned with the brand's iconic exposed stitch detailing.

The 28-year-old, shared glimpses of a recent photoshoot with Margiela on her Instagram Stories. In one video, she posed against a white backdrop, radiating in her all-black attire as camera flashes illuminated the scene. In another snap, Jenner rocked a puffy bodysuit cinching her waist, complemented by impeccable hair and makeup as she sported an oversized jacket. The Kardashians star's Instagram photos were shared on a Kardashian-themed Reddit forum where some fans poked fun at her outfit.

According to The U.S. Sun, one fan compared her look to "Bloomers from the 1900s," while another described it as "Granny panties." A third commenter remarked, "Damn these designers are just mocking this family at this point."

Fans were not happy with Jenner's choice of outfit for the night. While others loved her makeup and hairdo accessorized with a black jacket. The supermodel who holds a huge fan following globally, especially, among the younger generation recently made an appearance at the University of Alabama, the University of Georgia, and the University of Florida, engaging with excited college crowds, serving shots, and generously distributing pizzas to students. She went on to post about it on Instagram captioning, "@drink818 college tour round 2! Bama, UGA, and UF thank you for the love and support."

According to Mirror reports, Jenner's college tour serves as a strategic component of her branding efforts to promote 818 Tequila, a venture she initiated in 2021. Her inaugural college tour occurred last year, and she persists in spreading awareness about 818 Tequila through meticulously planned marketing campaigns.

The model once told Daily Mail, "I grew up in California, and my family always had an interest in tequila. I was fascinated by the history of sipping tequila and the production that went into it. I wanted to create something that resonated differently, with a high level of quality that spoke to a new generation of tequila consumers. I felt that the market was historically male-dominated — if you look at labels and marketing campaigns from other brands in years past, there are a lot of similarities. I wanted to craft something that could appeal to everyone."

As Jenner proceeds with her promotional endeavors and interacts with fans nationwide, she and other influencers should prioritize responsible marketing practices and adhere to regulations concerning alcohol consumption. It's important to conduct college tours responsibly and ethically, especially concerning younger audiences, for effective brand awareness.