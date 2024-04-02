Kendall Jenner Busted for Violating Traffic Laws, Charged $363 for Speeding Offense

Kendall Jenner thinks she is above the law and that her popularity brings her limitless options. Once more, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered the former Victoria's Secret model breaching traffic laws. The reality star was caught going over 65 MPH in Los Angeles. While the CPH filed the ticket on March 7, the paperwork indicate that the speed violation happened on February 16. As per The Blast, Jenner was charged $363.00 for the offense and $439.00 for traffic school. On March 8, she received a courtesy letter, and on March 26, the day her case was completed following receipt of her contributions, she was supposed to appear in court in Simi Valley. As previously mentioned, the Hulu star's second legal run-in stems from her speeding ticket.

As per Page Six, a police officer stopped the supermodel in January after they said she ran a stop sign, with Hailey Bieber seated by her side. When the incident happened, the BFFs were driving around Beverly Hills in Jenner's silver Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet. Remarkably, the dynamic pair seemed unfazed by the experience. While being cited, they conversed with the police officer via the car's window, and both of them were seen laughing on camera. TMZ was informed by law enforcement sources that Jenner was issued a ticket for the incident. The Rhode Skin founder looked chic in a white top, while Jenner was wearing a black sweater.

As per The Daily Mail, the stunning model, who does not possess a parking permit, was spotted leaving her silver Land Rover in a disabled driver's parking space and going to her workout session in West Hollywood. Jenner was seen arriving in her ultra-modern Land Rover Defender, which can cost up to $99,000, then going into the studio, and leaving an hour later. Her car did not have a visible display sign allowing her to park in the designated location, which is reserved close to the majority of public entrances for accessibility. It is against the law in all 50 states to park in a handicapped area without permission.

Kendall Jenner's $250k Ferrari is parked in disabled spot outside Bel-Air restaurant... but she insists it was the valet. Really?? pic.twitter.com/Nnqy3mHhR7 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 18, 2018

Drivers who disobey these kinds of restrictions frequently face steep fines of up to $1,000 under California state law. Offenders may also have their licenses suspended and their cars hauled away. Jenner looked refreshed in a sweater, black leggings, sneakers, expensive sunglasses, and a white tank top. Her voguish drawstring workout bag complimented her street-style outfit.

As per Nine, Jenner admitted to using her celebrity status to avoid getting in trouble with the law while being caught speeding on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "It's funny when I was growing up and I'd get [pulled over for] like, not stopping completely at a stop sign or a little bit of a speeding ticket, the cops would always be like, 'oh my God I love your dad', like, 'I grew up watching your dad'... so I would most of the time get out of them," she explained. "Sometimes, not all the time," she added.