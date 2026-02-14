Kelly Osbourne’s Latest Photos Prompt Talks About ‘Ozempic Hands’

Kelly Osbourne has inspired many with her weight-loss journey. Although the television personality has undergone a dramatic transformation, her recent public appearances have drawn scrutiny, with some saying she looks markedly different.

The Osbournes star has long been open about her struggles with fluctuating weight. Following gastric sleeve surgery, she lost 85 pounds. However, she later gained weight during her pregnancy. Recently, she turned heads by appearing slimmer than ever.

As a young woman, Osbourne said she was constantly criticized for her appearance. “I got pulled into the head of the agency’s office, and he… gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better,” she recalled.

On February 1, Kelly posted a series of photos on her Instagram. The fashionista was seen rocking a high-neck black bodycon dress, minimal gold jewelry, and a messy high bun. However, followers couldn’t help but notice that she looks eerily disproportionate in the photos.

While she was seen flaunting her tiny waist and high cheekbones, her hands looked quite large and veiny. Some fans argued that it’s the camera angle that made her hands look bigger in comparison to her face or body. However, others believe that she has fallen victim to Ozempic hands.

YouTube put this Kelly Osborne video in my feed. I didn’t believe it was real at first! What has happened?! I haven’t seen her in years. She’s only 41. Is this Ozempic? It’s horrific! pic.twitter.com/IPdQc70pFT — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) February 8, 2026

“Ozempic hands” is a phenomenon that many consumers of the weight loss receptor experience. As body fat percentage drops, hands look more angular and larger with prominent dark veins and bones.

She was subjected to Ozempic speculations after her initial weight loss as well. She denied taking any kind of weight loss medication at the time. She stated, “I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from.”

Recently, Kelly Osbourne revealed that she is still in mourning after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who had also been her best friend, passed away in July 2025. Her drastic weight loss could be triggered by intense grief.

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, defended her during her interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored and requested fans to give her some time while she is grieving her father’s passing. “She’s lost her daddy; she can’t eat right now,” she revealed.

The celebrity urged people to leave her alone after being targeted by baseless rumors. She was visibly frustrated when she posted an Instagram story aimed at those spreading tittle-tattles. “My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” she stated. “You say that I look ill. Well, I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down,” she concluded.