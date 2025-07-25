A Grief-Stricken and Fragile Sharon Osbourne Wants to Bury Ozzy in The Garden

Sharon Osbourne has allegedly expressed a strong desire to keep the body of her husband close to home by having him buried in the garden of the Buckinghamshire home they shared together.

Following a six-year battle with Parkinson’s, Ozzy Osbourne passed away earlier this week, aged 76.

The ‘Bark at the Moon’ hitmaker’s death was met with an outpouring of grief from music fans across the world who related to the boy from the Black Country’s down-to-earth personality.

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi talks to BBC Midlands Today about the death of his bandmate Ozzy Osbourne. pic.twitter.com/FSlQqbJmDv — BBC Birmingham & Black Country (@bbcwm) July 24, 2025

His death has obviously hit his wife of many decades a lot harder. Ozzy and Sharon have shared a rollercoaster of a life together with countless ups and downs, but through it all, their fierce love and commitment to one another remained.

Sadly, death has torn apart what years of addiction and personal battles could not, and friends fear that in her fragile state, Sharon Osbourne is not strong enough to endure a big funeral or memorial for Ozzy and would prefer to have him buried close to her in the garden of their home.

A source told The Daily Mail, “In the end, he died peacefully at home with all the family with him. It’s a lovely house, and Sharon wanted to bring him back from LA.

“I don’t know if she will feel strong enough to have a big memorial for all the people who want to say goodbye to him.

“We think she may want to bury him privately at home, in the garden.”

Sharon Osbourne first met Ozzy in 1979 through her father, who used to manage Black Sabbath. It was love at first sight, and three years later, they were married.

Ozzy passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In a statement, his family announced, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Despite having his mobility and speech crudely affected by Parkinson’s, Ozzy fronted Black Sabbath, the band that he loved, and with which he conquered the world, one last time at the recent farewell concert.

His passing was greeted with a rush of tribute from famous faces from all walks of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Argintaru (@stevetsn)

Sir Elton John described Sharon Osbourne’s husband as a “huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods.”

Sir David Beckham posted, “So sad to see Ozzy leave us. Thank you for entertaining us. Sending love to Sharon, the kids, and family.”

Singer Yungblud said he was “heartbroken” and called Ozzy Osbourne the “greatest of all time.”

Meanwhile, Sir Rod Stewart told Ozzy to “sleep well”, adding: “I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

If Ozzy Osbourne is laid to rest in a small private funeral at his estate, a larger, more public service could be held in its wake according to a source in The Sun.

They explained, “There are conversations about a celebration of his life in Birmingham, the city that meant so much to him.

“Artists like Yungblud, who was seen by Ozzy as a musician who could carry on the mantle of what he started all those years ago, are expected to have a role in it.

“There are hundreds of big names who will want to pay their respects and celebrate his life and legacy, as well as thousands of fans who would line the streets to say goodbye.”