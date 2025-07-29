Ozzy Osbourne to be Honoured With a Funeral Fit For a King or at Least, a Prince of Darkness!

Ozzy Osbourne’s passing and the pivotal role he played in the history of music and the lives of fans worldwide, will be marked with a public procession through the streets of Birmingham.

A big personality needs a big send-off, and they don’t come much bigger than Ozzy!

For years, the Prince of Darkness kept the flames burning bright in the church of rock and roll for devotees of all ages and creeds.

Dear Ozzy, I’m gonna miss you. Not nearly as much as your incredible soulmate, Mrs. Osbourne. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us all. See you on the other side! Dave Mustaine pic.twitter.com/pudBLGHpDs — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) July 22, 2025

Black Sabbath’s last ever gig earlier this month reminded fans worldwide why Ozzy and the boys were so instrumental in making heavy metal a force to be reckoned with, and why everyone from Metallica to Guns N’ Roses formed an orderly line for the privilege of sharing the same stage as Ozzy and Sabbath in the city that helped shape the Brummie rockers.

And it’s that very same city, where the ‘Paranoid’ hitmaker will take his last ever ride before his family finally lays him to rest in a private funeral at a later date.

Hello! Reports that the city of Birmingham will be holding a Cortege Procession for Ozzy, who died aged 76.

Included in the procession will be several local bands and a hearse alongside a convoy of other vehicles.

The procession in honour of Ozzy will head down Birmingham’s Broad Street before coming to the Black Sabbath bridge and bench. Adorned with tributes and flowers, it has become an almost sacred place to the Prince of Darkness.

Sharon Osbourne and her family are funding the entire procession as a gesture of thanks to the fans and to mark Ozzy’s final farewell in style.

A council spokesperson explained, “Birmingham City Council has worked at pace with its partners over the weekend to coordinate a respectful and safe public event in collaboration with the Osbourne family, who have kindly funded all of the associated costs.”

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, said: “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham.

“Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city in giving him the farewell he deserves.”

Last month, when Ozzy and his Back Sabbath bandmates were given the title of Honorary Freeman at a special event in Birmingham, Ozzy said, “I first put an advert in a music store in town. If these guys hadn’t come to my door, I wouldn’t be sitting here now. It seems to have flown by so quickly. It’s amazing. I think about my dad, who went into debt to buy me a microphone. If only he could be here now. I think he would be very proud. I’m a Brummie and I always will be a Brummie. Birmingham Forever!”