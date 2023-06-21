Keith Urban Celebrates Nicole Kidman's 56th Birthday, Shares Racy Birthday Tribute

Legendary singer, Keith Urban shared a rather racy yet loving Instagram post earlier this week for his beloved wife, Nicole Kidman on account of her 56th birthday. The post truly emphasized the loving and golden marriage the two are blissfully engaged in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban)

Also Read: 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Graduates From High School, Gives Memorable Performance at the Ceremony

The post captures the back profile of Kidman, who is standing in a serene, forested place, as she spots an awe-inspiring owl perched happily on a branch. The Golden Compass actress was wearing a gray, collared top and a baby-pink cap. She had her blonde hair tied up in an elegant low ponytail. Kidman appeared to be greatly invested in spotting the owl and appeared cautious so that she doesn't give it a fright causing it to fly away. In the caption of the post, her hubby wished his wife in the most expressive and loving way possible.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

"To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature-loving, owl-spotting, artist, wife; Happy birthday baby!!!!!!" read the caption of Urban's post which emphasized all the reasons why the Blue Ain't Your Color singer loves his wife. The post saw the comment section explode with fans and followers sending their felicitations and warm love across. Urban-Kidman shippers were certainly taken aback by the bold gesture, and this post only made fans root all the more for this golden couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Academy of Country Music (ACM) (@acmawards)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Fed Up, Say 'It’s Time to Stop' Court Battle With Dad Brad Pitt

The Making Memories of Us singer had recently given an interview with Fox News Digital regarding the performances at the Academy of Country Music Awards (the ACMs). During the conversation, he briefly gushed about the "secret" to his happy marriage alongside his beautiful and gifted wife, Nicole Kidman. "Balance. It's all about balance. It's always family first," said the singer in response to being asked about how he maintains a work-life balance between his marriage and career.

Urban went on to note that sometimes the couple has gone a little "out of balance" in their relationship with each other. However, he emphasized that when things go out of balance, the couple works together to "put it back into balance." "It's never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track, you know," Urban explained, regarding the hard work it takes to keep a marriage going.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Part Ways with Spotify Amid Shocking $20M Deal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban)

The Wild Hearts singer shared another video on his Instagram featuring his stunning wife. The couple appeared to be heading to the ACMs where Kidman's hubby was set to light up the stage with his serenading voice and powerful vocals. In the video, as Urban was attempting to sing a song, his wife playfully attempted to shush him. The two appeared smitten with each other and as much in love with each other as always with the wind in their hair.

More from Inquisitr

Amy Duggar Expresses Doubts About Her Son's Relationship with the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'

Sarah Jessica Parker Recalls 'Embarrassing' Past With Robert Downey Jr. And His Addiction