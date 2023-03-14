Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Can't Keep Their Hands off Each Other at Oscars

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were the perfect glam couple on the 95th Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday night. Having been married since 2006, the two still seem to be madly in love. The A-lister Hollywood pair arrived at the Oscars donning all-black attire and proved to be head-turners with their public display of affection. US Magazine reports that Nicole and Keith held hands as they posed for photos in Los Angeles. The country musician then proceeded to step aside as his wife, who was also one of the night’s presenters, struck a few solo poses for the paparazzi.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

While posing for the paps the loved-up couple were smiling constantly and smooching. At one point Keith was caressing Kidman's back while the Moulin Rouge star held his face close for a kiss. Kidman chose a stunning showstopper Armani Privé black sequin gown with a thigh-high slit. The black sequined gown also glowed with big, bold rose flower accents at the hip and the shoulder. She accessorized the outfit with pointed-toe heels, and an elegant OMEGA Museum Piece watch with her hair in subtle waves. People reported that Nicole's glamourous outfit was styled by famed stylist Julia von Boehm. Her minimal makeup look was created by makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, who accentuated Kidman's soft features with pink-hued products by Sisley-Paris. Urban complemented her outfit by donning a sleek black tuxedo with a simple black bowtie. The couple was giving off luxe date night vibes with their PDA and voguish outfits.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

The couple is known to enjoy their red-carpet moments. In November 2021, the amorous pair attended the CMA Awards all glammed up, Nicole, at the time, chose to wear a trendy black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello designed with bold cutouts, and Keith looked dapper in a metallic suit jacket, jeans and a graphic tee.

Nicole had the honor of presenting an award at Hollywood's biggest night this year. She herself has five Oscar nominations to her name, with the most recent one for 2022's Being the Ricardos, and she has won an Oscar for her 2003 performance in The Hours. The Hollywood power couple has won numerous accolades for their works, from Academy Awards and Golden Globes to Grammys and CMAs, and they've certainly perfected the pre-awards red carpet appearances together.

Yahoo reported that the two had been flirty with each other the night before as well when Nicole attended the pre-Oscars dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She chose to wear a timeless tweed jacket over a stunning little black dress and accessorized the outfit with pearls. While posting a picture on Instagram, she posed focusing all attention on her sexy legs. Fans instantly flooded the risqué picture with comments, like, "legs for dayz," "My. God. *faints," and "Lucky Keith !!! 😍🔥🔥"

Nicole and Keith certainly didn't fail to bring the red carpet down at the Oscars with their romantic overtures.