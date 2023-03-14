Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones' Reunion at Oscars Brings Back Childhood Memories

Ke Huy Quan had a major night at the 2023 Oscars on March 12. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star won the award for Best Supporting Actor and got to celebrate the movie's other six wins. As it happens, when the film went on to win Best Picture as well at the end of the night, the award was presented by none other than Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford. As the Everything Everywhere cast took the stage to accept the prize. Quan ran over to Ford, who was presenting the award, and hugged him tight. The two stars were seen smiling at each other, with Quan jumping for joy as he celebrated his win. Their reunion capped off a season of the duo repeatedly celebrating each other’s presence in Hollywood.

As a child actor, Quan starred as Short Round with Ford in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. It was his very first role. The next year, Quan appeared as Data in The Goonies. Quan played Wan Li in Temple of Doom, a young pickpocket in Shanghai nicknamed “Short Round,” who happens to make Ford’s Indiana his target before the two bond.

According to Entertainment Weekly, that reunion was not limited to the stage, with the duo reconnecting as Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel said his closing remarks, along with an added handshake between Ford and EEAO co-director, Daniel Kwan. Throughout the 2023 awards season, the two stars reconnected, with him and Ford repeatedly seen celebrating. “I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” Ford said in a January interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is.”

Quan previously ran into Ford at last year's D23 Expo, producing an adorable Instagram photo. Quan said at the time that he wasn't sure Ford would recognize him: "The last time he saw me, I was a little kid." But as soon as Quan approached Ford, he recalled, "He looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug."

Both Quan and Ford are set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future, with Quan playing an as-yet-undisclosed role in Loki season 2 and Ford taking over the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. That means there's a possibility that viewers would see them together on screen again. "It would be freakin' awesome if we get to do one scene together," Quan said about the possibility.