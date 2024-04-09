Katy Perry's Humbling 'Toothpick' Mishap on American Idol: "Almost Died with That Toothpick"

Katy Perry recently found herself in a rather unexpected and humbling situation on the set of American Idol in Hawaii. In a video shared by the pop star from her time in The Aloha State, fans witnessed a nightmarish moment unfold. The incident involved a toothpick, and it left Perry momentarily panicked.

As she flipped the toothpick with her tongue while chatting with fellow Idol coach Luke Bryan, she suddenly lost control of it, nearly swallowing the sharp object. However, she managed to laugh it off after spitting out the toothpick.

The 38-year-old Perry wrote in the Instagram post's caption, "went to Hawaii for #idol and it was productive." The first item on the video's "6 Things I Did in Hawill" list was "Got humbled by this toothpick."

The 47-year-old Queen of Camp was seen speaking with fellow Idol coach Bryan. For a split second, Perry freaked out when she realized she had misplaced the toothpick and almost swallowed the sharp teeth cleaner. She spit the toothpick out of her mouth and burst out laughing instantly, as per The Sun.

In the comment section on Instagram, one fan remarked, "Shawty almost died with that toothpick," punctuating with a laughing emoji. Another added, "Choking with a tooth stick is wild 😂." Yet another simply laughed at the incident, commenting, "The tooth pik 😂😂," while another expressed, "The toothpick snafu is one of my greatest nightmares."

Praising Perry's personality, another fan commented, "I am so in love with Katie, not just because of her phenomenal talent, and not because of her unparalleled beauty, but because of her lovely, funny personality that I know probably brings sunshine to those within a mile radius of her. 😁👍❤️❤️."

Bryan recently acknowledged in a new interview that he had a sneaking suspicion Perry would be quitting American Idol this year. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio program, Bryan stated, "I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it, it wasn't like a huge shock."

The country music singer went on, "I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done," in reference to Perry's announcement earlier this year on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her intentions to leave American Idol.

The Play It Again singer reflected on her time spent working with Perry, saying, "It’s been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship. And to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is 3 or 4 years old." "Just seeing her be a mother through this whole process," he continued. "I mean, it’s just really been fun getting to know Katy," as per The Hollywood Reporter.