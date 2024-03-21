Katy Perry's Fans Speculate Pregnancy Amid Rumors After She's Seen Covering Bump With Peppa Pig

Katy Perry sparked more pregnancy rumors after she was seen covering her stomach with a Peppa Pig toy while filming in a studio.

The official Peppa Pig Instagram account released a video featuring the 39-year-old American Idol star, announcing that a new animated series that Perry voiced will be released this spring. The singer responded to queries while lugging a plush Peppa Pig. Perry exposed her tummy to the camera as she began the video by holding the toy by her side.

Days after reports surfaced that she was pregnant, Perry concealed her stomach in the video, The Sun reported. The Roar singer's appearance on the red carpet at Billboard's Women in Music event in early March raised some eyebrows about whether she may be pregnant.

She wore a red two-piece gown with a low-rise skirt and a strapless corset top. Several admirers who noticed Perry's stomach in the cropped look wondered if this hinted at pregnancy. "Is that a pregnant stomach," one fan asked in the comments of an Instagram post of the celebrity's outfit. "Looks pregnant," added a second.

Perry recently revealed her intention to leave American Idol at the end of the current season. The popular show's vocalist announced her exit just before Season 22 debuted in February, having first signed on in early 2018. She decided to move on from the program because she wanted to spend more time with Orlando and their child, The Mirror reported. “There are three factors at play centered around her deal and her family,” the source explained.

“Katy has always told her friends that having a bigger family has been a dream. She is 40 in the fall and loves her blended harmonious family with Orlando and his ex Miranda Kerr. But she would like a little sibling for Daisy. She came from a family with a sister and really felt that aided her childhood and growing-up experience. She and Angela remain tight to this day,” the source added.

“The other thing is that Katy loves how Orlando is such a super dad to his children. That has made her love him even more. She has learned from him how to balance work and personal time...one could almost argue that he has helped him really find a balance in her life because of his influence,” the source shared.

“And let's make this clear Katy is a really hands-on mum, who likes to be there for breakfast and bedtime for Daisy. Being away from TV recordings increases that time.”

Pregnancy rumors were fueled by Perry's desire to spend more time with her family. The Sun was also exclusively informed by an insider that Perry mentioned wanting a "baby brother or sister" for Daisy. "With both of them working so much on projects, time as a family is also very precious," the source revealed.