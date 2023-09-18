Katy Perry Knew the 'Real Truth' About Ex Russell Brand Before He Was Alleged a 'Sexual Abuser'

Katy Perry seemingly knew the 'secrets' of her ex-husband, Russell Brand, long before the world. What are we talking about? Well, as per an explosive report by The Sunday Times, grave allegations of sexual assault have been levied against the Bedtime Stories star by four women. In the wake of these reports, an old interview of the Roar singer emerged where she indirectly seemed to indicate that she knew his 'truth' already.

Perry's 2013 interview with Vogue resurfaced, where she spoke at length about her 'hurtful' marriage with 'controlling' ex Brand. The pop star mentioned that she was "in love" with him at the time. However, the relationship died out in hardly 14 months; the ex-couple tied the knot in India on October 23, 2010.

But on New Year's Eve 2011, their marriage abruptly broke after the English comedian sent Perry a text stating he was divorcing her. For many years, the Fireworks singer shouldered the blame for her breakup until one day, she found out his 'dark truth.' She didn't speak openly about what it was, but it appears she may have given her fans a 'hint.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The California Gurls singer said, "At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal, and they're like, 'I can't handle the equalness.'" She added, "He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting." She then continued, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day," revealed the pop star before adding, "I let go and I was like, 'This isn't because of me; this is beyond me.' So I have moved on from that."

Perry gave this interview back in 2013, but it has become more important in the wake of the latest news reports wherein four women have accused Brand of rape and sexual assaults. These incidents reportedly occurred at the pinnacle of his career, between 2006 and 2013, during which the comedian was also shortly married to Perry. However, he's vehemently denied these claims. In fact, he stated, "Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PopCulture (@popculture)

One accuser, who goes by the name of Nadia, alleged that he raped her 'against a wall,' as reported by Page Six. This was around the time he was settling his divorce with Perry, too. Aside from the rape allegation by Nadia, three more women accused Get Him to the Greek star of sexual assaults and emotional abuse. However, Brand refuted all these claims in an Instagram video: "I have received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of egregious and aggressive attacks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand)

Brand then defended himself, "Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute." Meanwhile, Perry moved on and found love in her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom, and the couple also gave birth to a daughter, Daisy Dove.

