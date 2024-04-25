Katy Perry Flaunts New Cybertruck, Internet Labels it 'Ugliest Vehicle Ever'

In a recent trend, many celebrities have been showing off Tesla's Cybertruck, the newest must-have car. Among them is the well-known singer Katy Perry. However, Perry is facing backlash for flaunting her new Cybertruck in a social media post just days after the company announced a recall on the vehicle, according to HuffPost. Despite concerns about the vehicle's safety, Perry seemed unconcerned as she posed beside her army green Cybertruck in a stylish burgundy outfit. In the caption, she tagged Elon Musk and wrote, “Thx for the delivery."

The comments section quickly filled with criticism directed at both Perry and the car, which has been slammed with numerous issues since its release last autumn, according to reports from owners. One person wrote, "Make sure to check the gas pedal first, Katy." Another user wrote, "LOL!!!!!!! Didn't they recall all those piles of crap?. You really are an industry shill, Perry." Critics poked fun at the truck's bulky design, and some even brought up the faulty accelerator pedal issue, which resulted in the recall of nearly 4,000 vehicles just last week. One person wrote, "Ugliest vehicle ever. Also, if Elon is your idol, you need to re-evaluate your life choices."

Another user cautioned, "Katy, make sure that the foot-operated levers used for accelerating ‘pedal’ are fixed before driving this truck." A third user wrote, "I'd love to see how you drive it in those shoes because the accelerator pedal isn't dangerous enough." While Perry has been seen with the Cybertruck, she's not alone—other A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, and Justin Bieber have also been spotted with the futuristic vehicle. In March, Steve Aoki added his name to the list of owners, sharing an enthusiastic video that was later reposted by Musk, according to Business Insider.

Despite the excitement surrounding these sightings, some experts are skeptical, suggesting that they might be part of a clever marketing strategy by Tesla following the vehicle's launch in late 2023. Nevertheless, these high-profile endorsements seem to be boosting the EV company's reputation. Winston Chesterfield, the founder of Barton, also spoke on the matter. He said, "It's got this image of a must. If you are a high-end person who wants to be seen around, you have to have the Cybertruck." Kardashian was among the first celebrities to showcase the truck publicly. In February, she shared a photo of the Tesla Cybertruck on her Instagram story.

Justin and his wife, Hailey, have been seen cruising in Tesla's latest model on their way to church. Meanwhile, music icons Jay-Z and Beyoncé seem to have gotten their hands on a Cybertruck, swiftly giving it a sleek matte black wrap, a makeover that even earned praise from Musk. Not to be outdone, Bad Bunny rolled up to the Utah leg of his tour in a Tesla Cybertruck at the end of February. Earlier in January, Pharrell Williams was also caught on camera attempting to park the truck in downtown Miami. Adding to the list, stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von was spotted behind the wheel of his own Cybertruck as he came to a stop at a traffic signal.