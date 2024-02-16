Katy Perry Calls Her Manager Martin Kirkup Her “Protector” in an Emotional Tribute After His Demise

Renowned American music executive Martin Kirkup, born in Britain, passed suddenly on February 4th while on vacation in Hawaii. He was 75 years old. The well-respected music industry figure oversaw the careers of Counting Crows, Tracy Chapman, Katy Perry, k.d. lang, and the B-52s. The Firework hitmaker paid a moving homage to the co-founder of Direct Management Group and her manager of decades.

Perry shared a carousel of throwback photos on Instagram and a long, heartfelt message. "It’s taken me a little while to make this post…something about posting it makes it all feel, final… and even though Martin wasn’t particularly fond of social media and its sensationalism, I must respectfully take a moment and speak on how special he was and is to me," the Roar songstress wrote.

Perry continued, "I say this because I personally don’t believe that anyone 'dies'; they simply move on to the next dimension. They aren’t here anymore, but are now Everywhere." Calling Kirkup her "protector" the E.T. songstress continued with her heart-wrenching message, "Martin Kirkup was one of my managers at Direct Management for almost 20 years. He was the bulldog of our group - the one who always said, 'Show me the data, the P&L, the science, the facts!' If all else failed, he would just say, 'That’s ridiculous!' or some other cheeky, witty, eloquent one-liner with an English accent and all would be convinced.

Martin was one of my protectors. He was vigilant about getting me what I deserved and celebrated the headstrong female I am. I have been so fortunate to have an incredible team by my side for almost 20 years before I had (as my father from Memphis would say) a pot to pee in or a window to throw it from!"

"Martin, along with all of my managers, have literally fought day in and day out for my voice to be heard, and I have So much pride, respect, and admiration for my team at Direct Management." The Hot N Cold songstress went on to reveal that her beloved manager got the chance to listen to some of her latest unreleased tracks before his tragic passing. "Three days before he passed, he finally got to hear some of what I have been working on and the joy and love that it holds. I could tell he was excited for the future, and I was so glad I had that last moment to make him proud in my own little way."

Perry concluded her poignant note by writing, "We didn’t get to physically say goodbye, but I know he knows how much respect and admiration I have for him, and his hearty chuckles and wicked retorts continue to echo through my mind."

As per Variety, the music mogul whose life spanned decades of entrepreneurial success in the music industry is survived by his wife, Lale Kirkup; three grandkids, Sam, Abigail, and Ivy; daughter, Melisa Kirkup Blatt and son-in-law Ben Blatt; son, John Kirkup, and daughter-in-law Lorien Kirkup.