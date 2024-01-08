Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Reportedly Planning Their Wedding on This Date In 2024

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's love seems to have blossomed even more profoundly than before. Sources indicate that the couple might be contemplating setting a wedding date at last. Their romantic journey began with a curious encounter over a burger in 2016, and now, they find themselves happily engaged and proud parents to a daughter, according to details shared by People. Despite their strong bond, the couple has yet to exchange vows. After a break in 2017, they reignited their love less than a year later, and their relationship quickly grew more serious. Orlando made a heartfelt proposal to Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019, marking a pivotal moment in their journey together.

Initially, their wedding plans for 2020 failed when they couldn't secure their desired venue, as detailed by the Mirror. Subsequently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to change their wedding arrangements once more. Nevertheless, amidst these changes, the couple decided to move in together and joyfully welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020. Now, Perry and Orlando are setting their sights on 2024, hoping that this year will finally bring their long-awaited wedding celebration to action. "They're happier than ever, and everyone is predicting they'll get married soon—possibly even on Valentine's Day, which is the anniversary of their engagement," a source said.

Amid the whirlwind of a pop star's life, Perry's hectic schedule is well-known, but the insider also revealed that she and Orlando have made some preliminary decisions about their wedding venue. According to Heat World, the source said, “They both originally wanted to marry in Japan, but that’s so far away and makes it that much harder to arrange. Doing something closer to home in California makes a lot more sense. Their place in Montecito has nine acres, so there’s plenty of room to do it there. Plus, it’s close to LA, so all of their showbiz friends could easily attend.” Lately, it's rumored that the couple has been relishing a series of romantic dates together.

Furthermore, apart from the potential wedding plans, there's speculation that 2024 might also hold the anticipation of a second baby addition to the family. The source revealed, “It’s very possible Katy will be a pregnant bride. It’s no secret that she very much wants to have baby number two, and this year really makes the most sense. She’s finished her big Las Vegas residency, so she’s got some time in her schedule. Plus, at three, Daisy is old enough now to understand the whole thing. She’s ready to be a big sister, too.” It was disclosed that Bloom had managed to secure a substantial amount of time off, allowing them to relish abundant moments of privacy and quality time together.

“Having Daisy has totally united them—they're more in love now than they’ve ever been. At this point, Katy’s staying pretty tight-lipped about their plans, but her friends are all saying this will be the year they make it official," the source said. While the couple typically keeps their romantic life under wraps, tidbits about their impending wedding have gradually surfaced, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the much-awaited big day.

