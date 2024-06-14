When Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Couldn't See Estranged Dad Tom Cruise as She Was Working For Movies

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's 17-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, was all set to mark her entry into the entertainment industry. In a revelation, Holmes shared that she and her daughter have been actively collaborating on film projects.

Suri is leaving the industry in awe by contributing her singing voice to films such as Alone Together and Rare Objects. Interestingly, the Dawson's Creek star is in the lead role for both flicks, which also showcases the strong bond between the mum and daughter duo.

Suri, despite being the offspring of two influential figures in the film industry, has shown a burgeoning passion for acting, which was recently showcased when she took on the lead role of Morticia Addams in her New York school's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical. However, reports indicate that Suri has yet to collaborate with her famous father, Tom, as they are believed to have been estranged for years.

However, as reported by The Richest, the Mission Impossible star has reportedly been consistently paying child support, amounting to approximately $33,000 per month, and has agreed to continue financial support even after Suri turns 18 and enters college. Holmes, her mother, is said to be keen on having Suri stay in New York to maintain proximity. A source shared with Daily Mail, "Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jun Sato

Holmes and Cruise were married for nearly six years, tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in November 2006. Suri was born in April 2006, just months before their marriage. Cruise, a Hollywood veteran, had previous marriages to actresses Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman.

His marriage to Rogers lasted from May 1987 to February 1990, while the union with Kidman lasted from December 1990 to February 2001. Despite the apparent distance between Suri and her father, the teenager is forging her path in the entertainment industry, earning acclaim for her talents in both film and theatre.

Cruise, on the other hand, has been very sensitive and private about his relationship with his daughter. In a legal dispute dating back to late 2013, he took decisive action against Life & Style and In Touch magazines, filing a million lawsuits over false claims regarding his relationship with his daughter, Suri. The legal action initiated by Cruise against Life & Style originated from the publication of misleading information suggesting that Cruise had abandoned his daughter, Suri, following his divorce from Holmes.

Heartbreaking news is Tom Cruise reportedly still has 'no part' in Suri Cruise's life. She's now 16!



Asked by lawyers once if Holmes had left him “in part to protect Suri from Scientology,” Tom said at the time, “That was one of the assertions, yes.” — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) March 22, 2023

Despite his usual aversion to legal battles, the actor took a stand to address what he considered 'disgusting lies' about his relationship with his daughter. According to a report by The Things, Cruise's attorney, Bert Fields, emphasized, "Tom doesn’t go around suing people, he’s not a litigious guy. But when these sleaze peddlers try to make money with disgusting lies about his relationship with his child, you bet he’s going to sue."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2024. It has since been updated.