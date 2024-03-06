Kate Middleton's Uncle Joins Celebrity Big Brother and Spills How He First Met Prince William

The uncle of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Gary Goldsmith, will feature in season 23, which presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best confirmed on Monday. In a new promotional video for the forthcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother U.K., Goldsmith spoke about his niece and his first encounter with Prince William.

The billionaire will appear in the newly redesigned ITV series with competitors Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Ekin-Su, Bradley Riches from Netflix's Heartstopper, and more. On ITV on Monday, the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother UK made its premiere.

Gary's the uncle to an heir, will he be Celebrity Big Brother royalty? #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/qqvtQYnPza — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 4, 2024

Goldsmith said of Kate in the brief video, "She is simply perfect. The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said: ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?" Presenter AJ Odudu questioned Goldsmith about whether Kate would be watching the performance, and he admitted that the royal family may not be too fond of him. He said, "If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess."

In a recent interview with The Sun, Goldsmith also made fun of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while praising his 'beautiful' niece. He said at the time, "She’s beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum . . . so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family-centric. That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history."

Gary Goldsmith. So Meghan left the UK 4 years ago and now Kate Middletons Uncle on Celebrity Big Brother mouthing off about someone he's never even met. Firstly who the hell is he, Celebrity?? Secondly no-one convicted of punching his wife should be giving lessons on morality. pic.twitter.com/M3cpyUQ5Ud — clare horgan RN (@RM4Clare) March 6, 2024

Goldsmith further added, "I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself.I think everyone felt the same about how much we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the Queen. I just thought it was totally unnecessary."

According to the BBC, Goldsmith was found guilty of beating his wife in October 2017 outside their London house and fined £5,000 after the court heard that she had accused him of using drugs during a cab altercation. During the sentencing, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot told him, "Both had been drinking and the taxi driver listened as you argued. Your wife accused you of taking drugs and leaving her alone for most of the evening. You called her a nothing and whore."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

The 58-year-old Goldsmith is the brother of Carole Middleton. Being Kate's uncle, he is also great uncle to her three children from her marriage to Prince William: George, who is ten years old, Charlotte, who is eight, and Louis, who is five. Their relationship hasn't been discussed until now since Goldsmith has avoided the spotlight, but it's believed that he and Kate got along well.

He was photographed arriving for Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews, and it is also believed that he attended Kate's wedding to Prince William. Goldsmith sold interests in IT recruiting company Computer Futures for an alleged £17,000,000. Now, he lives in a home on the Balearic island called Maison de Bang Bang.