Kate Middleton’s Mother, Carole ‘Desperately’ Attempting to Protect Her From the Crumbling Family Debt

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton's parents are currently facing severe financial hurdles. Amid the financial difficulties of the Middleton family, Carole Middleton, Kate's mother, is said to be actively safeguarding her daughter, Kate, from any potential impact on her health.

The Middletons, including Carole and her husband Michael, are reportedly grappling with over $300,000 in debt following complications with their business, which entered administration last year.

Amid financial strain, the Middleton family faces additional stress as the Princess of Wales disclosed she's undergoing preemptive chemotherapy treatment. "Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery. It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry," an insider shared referencing Kate’s sister, Pippa, and brother, James.

"Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health," a source per Us Weekly reported on the Middletons’ financial troubles.

Reportedly, the Middleton couple cannot cover the £260,000 insolvency firm costs for their troubled business, The Party Pieces Company, as disclosed by The Times. Established by the Middletons in 1987, the company entered administration last June, accruing debts of £2.6 million to creditors.

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Afua Hagan stated, "Carole will be doing all she can right now to stop her daughter from stressing as she undergoes chemotherapy.

It’s a stressful time at the moment and she will be pulling out all the stops to shield her daughter from this." Adding further about the finances of the Middleton family, Hagan said, "Party Pieces has collapsed and it’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now."

Interpath Advisory was tasked with overseeing the collapse of The Party Pieces Company. However, the firm is struggling to meet all associated costs, which have now exceeded $329,000. As a result, the restructuring professionals, charging an average hourly rate of £566 ($716), have not been fully compensated for their work.

Talking about the developments back in 2021, Carole has stated, "It’s very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the US starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve." A close friend of Carole told the Daily Mail previously, "Carole is understandably upset and deeply disappointed in this situation. Over the past five months, she really has done her best to find a buyer, who not only would take the business forward but would also honor any outstanding debts."