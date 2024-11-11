Kate Middleton Wants to Scrap One Royal Christmas Tradition She Finds 'Weird', Reveals Source

As the Royal Family prepares for their annual Christmas celebrations, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly questions a particular holiday tradition she finds 'weird.' Each year, the royals engage in a mix of public and private rituals, from the monarch's Christmas speech to their traditional walkabout on Christmas Day, greeting well-wishers on their way to church. However, some customs are less familiar to the public, rooted in centuries-old practices passed down from generation to generation.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert took great delight in exchanging gifts at Christmas. Watch our film to find out more. pic.twitter.com/tCUfNdMH39 — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) December 19, 2023

The tradition Middleton allegedly finds peculiar involves the royal family exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve rather than on Christmas Day, as is typical in most British households. The practice traces back to the royal family’s German heritage, dating back to Queen Victoria’s era. First introduced in the 19th century, the custom was brought to England by Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert, who played a significant role in popularizing the Christmas tree in British celebrations.

Princess Kate has revealed what Christmas means to her in a new heartwarming message to promote her upcoming carol service.



The Princess will express sincere gratitude to all those helping young children to “feel safe, valued and loved” in a televised video clip. pic.twitter.com/E77FPAtCtZ — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) December 17, 2023

The custom has persisted within the family ever since, upheld by generations of royals, including the late Queen Elizabeth II who maintained it as a nod to her German roots and a means of keeping Christmas Day focused on its spiritual significance, consistent with her deep Christian faith. However, Middleton reportedly disagrees.

Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend The 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023, in London, England. (Image Source: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to a friend of the couple who spoke with the Daily Beast, “Kate has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird.” The friend added, “It is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things. I imagine it will continue this year at Sandringham in some shape or form, but everything is going to be much more relaxed and have a middle-class flavor at Anmer Hall.”

'This is the good news we've been waiting for.'



Journalist, Linda Duberley, reacts as it's revealed that after months of cancer treatment, Princess Kate is planning for the future and hopes to host a Christmas carol service. pic.twitter.com/G8X4XCpJxV — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 7, 2024

The atmosphere at Anmer Hall, where Middleton and Prince William reside, will likely reflect a more modern and familial approach. “You can bet your bottom dollar they will be doing proper presents for each other and the kids there on Christmas Day,” the source shared. Additionally, according to the Mirror UK, given Middleton’s health challenges earlier this year, the couple is likely to skip Christmas lunch altogether at Sandringham with King Charles III and other senior royals.

They are anticipated to host an informal 'rival Christmas gathering' at their Sandringham estate home with Middleton’s family— her parents, brother Mike, and sister-in-law Carole. Celebrations will also reportedly depend on Charles' health, who is still undergoing cancer treatment. Recently, Queen Consort Camilla also missed events owing to a chest infection. A friend of Duke of York Prince Andrew told the Daily Beast, “It will be a quieter Christmas than last year, but the question is, how quiet? Usually, everyone would know what bits they are invited to by now. This year, it’s just wait and see.”