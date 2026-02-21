Kate Middleton Used an “Unqueenly” Outfit to Reconcile With Prince William After Their Split

Kate Middleton and Prince William dated for several years before marrying in 2011. While their marriage has faced periodic divorce speculation and rumors of affairs involving William, their dating history also included turbulent moments, including a brief split in 2007.

A key reason for their temporary breakup was William’s limited availability. At the time, he prioritized his royal duties and social commitments, and reports suggested he did not make Kate a priority. His name appeared in newspapers after he was reportedly seen flirting with another woman during their separation.

Such behavior reportedly upset Kate. Their relationship further deteriorated when William declined an invitation from Kate’s family to spend New Year’s together, choosing instead to follow his own plans. Given the length of their relationship, many expected William to propose. Instead, the couple went through a temporary split before eventually reconciling.

However, after some time, Prince William reportedly realized he had made a mistake regarding Catherine, Princess of Wales and attempted to reconcile following their April 2007 split. That effort was not easy, as Kate was said to have been deeply hurt and needed time and space to process the breakup. According to reports, she also wanted William to reflect on the consequences of letting her go.

Kate reportedly found an opportunity to make her feelings known at a costume party. After their April 2007 separation, William continued inviting her to events and gatherings while trying to repair the relationship, even though “Kate didn’t want to rush anything. She had been badly hurt and told William she needed some time,” as Katie Nicholl wrote in her 2013 biography of Kate.

“Kate, you look beautiful!”

However, in June 2007, Catherine, Princess of Wales accepted an invitation to a costume party reportedly another of Prince William’s attempts to repair their relationship. At the event, Kate chose a bold outfit that drew attention and, according to royal commentators, left a lasting impression.

She attended the party dressed as a “sexy” nurse, reportedly wearing fishnet tights and a short dress. Observers have claimed that William was struck by her appearance, and the couple reconciled not long afterward.

Three years later, William proposed, and the pair married in 2011. Since then, they have remained together despite periodic speculation about their marriage and denied all rumors. Kate has also been described as playing a supportive role within the royal family, including efforts to ease tensions between William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, underscoring her commitment to her family and marriage.