Kate Middleton is a woman of substance, and she’s proved it yet again. The future queen of England has handled her family, royal duties, and media scrutiny following her journey battling cancer alongside the feud between her husband and brother-in-law with grace, resilience, and patience.

As Prince William prepares for his future role as king sooner than expected, since King Charles is mainly in a fragile state post his cancer treatment, Kate is currently preparing herself to make herself ready for the most prestigious yet formidable role by refining her chores while prioritizing her health and the well-being of her kids.

However, she wants a significant issue to be resolved. The conflict reportedly began even before Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California, with their children. Her husband takes on the throne. It’s Prince William’s ongoing rift with his brother, Prince Harry. The infamous feud began before Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California, with their children.

A royal insider said, “Kate is deeply troubled by William’s ongoing rift with his brother,” and that the ongoing tension has been challenging to navigate, especially as the Sussexes have publicly criticised both her and Prince William in interviews, the 2022 Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare The brothers have reportedly not spoken to each other since 202o.

Middleton has been trying her best to convince her husband to try to solve the issues. The insider also noted that Kate believes she may be the only person within the royal family capable of healing the divide: “She’s aware she’s the only one in the royal family who can do it.

”Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin, Peter Phillips, recently announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse, and the couple’s wedding might be the perfect opportunity for the two brothers to unite. However, whether Harry will attend or not isn’t confirmed yet

In addition, due to the lack of working members after all the drama, loss, and grief the royal family went through, there’s a significant shortage of active working members. King Charles is sick, and Princess Kate’s plate seems to be full of responsibilities; hence, the York sisters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are expected to serve as active royal members once William becomes the king.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle‘s new lifestyle show made its debut on Netflix on March 4, 2025. The show titled ‘With Love, Meghan’, which comprises eight episodes, is a show where Meghan’s friends, like Mindy Kaling, Chef Roy Choi, creator Delfina Blaquier, Suits actress Abigail Spencer, and Nonprofit Co-founder Kelly Zajfen, appear.

The show, which is a casual chit-chat show, talks about day-to-day things like cooking, gardening, and life, and it was reportedly enjoyed by Prince Harry’s cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Still, neither Prince William, King Charles, nor Queen Camilla has watched the series.

Consequently, as per Kate Middleton, the show is “harmless” and how the princess sees it as a “positive thing.” An insider said that the mother of three is relieved that at least Meghan is not talking about the royal family and seeking attention or making room for yet another controversy. The series has done well since it streamed on Netflix.

Will Prince Harry and William reunite before the end of 2025, or is the royal feud destined to last longer than people expected?