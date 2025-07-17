Cancer-Stricken King Charles’ Funeral Plans Leaked—Here’s What It Means for the Estranged Brothers

Despite being diagnosed with cancer, there is no immediate sign that King Charles will be passing away anytime soon. However, given the fact that a Royal’s funeral would need years and sometimes even decade long planning, it is not really surprising that his funeral plans are in progress.

It has been revealed that King Charles wants his whole family to come together when he dies. As reported by The Telegraph, “the Sussexes remain enveloped in the King’s funeral plans at the highest level.”

The outlet further reported that Harry is “expected to walk side by side with his brother” Prince William, who will be sitting on the throne post King Charles’ death. The procession following the King’s death will be held through the streets of central London.



According to the leaked plans, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are also expected to join the Royal family and “play a prominent role alongside the most senior royals during the funeral service.” Their children Archie and Lilibet will also be part of the “funeral service at Westminster Abbey, as well as the committal at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, should they wish” as reported by Tyla.

While King Charles’ funeral plans do bear certain similarities with that of Queen Elizabeth’s, there will be some differences as well, which will reflect the King’s lifelong dedication to taking care of the environment. Moreover, the period of mourning is also reportedly going to be reduced.

While The Telegraph did report on the leaked plans of King Charles’ funeral, it also added, “Buckingham Palace aides insisted that the King’s funeral plans had not been finalised and cautioned against speculation.”

Among the details that the plans have revealed, the most shocking one remains the inclusion of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in the funeral proceedings. Harry had left his Royal residence with Meghan and the families are evidently not on the best of terms.

Prince William has also been critical of his brother though his wife Kate Middleton did try to mend the brothers’ relationship, but it did not lead to positive outcomes. Queen Camilla also reportedly is not a big fan of Meghan and therefore a reconciliation has seemed almost impossible.

However, if the leaked plans for King Charles’ funeral do hold, that might hint at Harry and Meghan finally getting reunited with the rest of the Royals. Despite the leaked plans and speculations, it should be noted that there has been no official comments regarding the same from Harry or Meghan, and till King Charles death, nothing can be said for certain regarding his funeral proceedings being attended by the aforementioned two.