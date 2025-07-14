Major Update as Prince Harry Sets Peace Talks with King Charles—Snubs Prince William Again

Prince Harry’s falling out with his family has been stretched out for long. Gossipmongers often speculate the future of their strained relationships. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle took a permanent exit from the royal family in 2020. It meant they also gave up on their royal duties, titles and perks. Over the years, their fans have hoped for reconciliation, and it seems, after five years of parting ways, the prince might be ready for it.

Prince Harry has signaled a willingness to discuss reconciling with his father, King Charles, through a peace summit involving their respective aides. This is a big update as the father-son duo might be ready to let go of the differences and repair their damaged relationship amid King Charles’s battle with cancer.

‘The King is in a more forgiving place… but William is in perfect health and in no rush to make amends.’ Charlotte Griffiths says Charles’ cancer battle may be softening him towards Harry, but a royal reunion with William looks unlikely. pic.twitter.com/yHScRo0OxD — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 13, 2025

However, this possible reconciliation doesn’t mean that everything would be the same as it was prior to 2020. Reportedly, the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William would remain sour as the elder brother isn’t involved in patch-up plans. As per The Sun, Harry has agreed to talk to his estranged father after approving a peace summit between their aides. However, William’s team wasn’t involved in the London Summit.

The bitter feud that’s rocked the Royal Family between King Charles and Prince Harry could soon be patched up. A secret ‘peace summit’ between representatives for the father and son was held in London. https://t.co/VZ3A1cHvFd @Ben_Downie #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/i8MukkbyCi — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) July 13, 2025

A meeting between the communications directors of the both sides took place last week where the potential ways to end the family conflict were discussed. Meredith Maines, chief communications officer for Harry’s charity Archewell, was pictured meeting with King and Queen’s director of communications Tobyn Andreae at the Royal Over-Seas League for “informal drinks”.

“There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about,” a source told Mail Online.

However, Prince Harry’s return to his royal duties wasn’t a part of the discussion. “The meeting was with Harry’s blessing,” reported the portal, while Buckingham Palace is also ready to “open a channel of communication.”

This comes after Prince Harry’s interview with BBC in May this year in which he said that he “would love a reconciliation” with his family, but that the King “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”

Harry is scheduled to travel to the UK in September. During that time, the King might be on holiday at his Balmoral retreat. This opens up a possibility of their meet-up. If it happens, it would be their first meeting in 18 months. Reportedly, Charles is hoping to reconnect with his younger son, and his grandchildren, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

In February 2024, the Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. A day after the news broke out, Prince Harry flew to the UK to meet his father. However, the meeting lasted for less than an hour and Prince eventually returned to California after 24 hours in London.

Charles is still battling with cancer and several media reports claim that Prince William might have to step up to be the next King sooner than expected. In light of the King’s declining health, it’s understandable why he and his younger son want to mend ways. However, Prince William’s exclusion from the discussions raises eyebrows about the potential implications for future interactions among family members.