Kate Middleton Reveals How She Achieved Hair Loss-Free Chemotherapy

Kate Middleton recently shared her personal experience with cancer and hair care while visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. During the visit, she interacted with cancer patients, offering support and candidly discussing her challenges. One patient, Katherine Field, spoke with People Magazine about her conversation with the Princess of Wales. Field, wearing a cold cap then, explained that this treatment helps minimise hair loss during chemotherapy. However, she admitted, “I hate it, but I think it’s working. Today, a little bit of hair is coming out, but I’m just trying to delay it.”

When asked if Kate had undergone cold cap therapy, Field revealed, “She just said that she didn’t have to have it.” Reflecting on Kate’s iconic hair, Field added, “For her to lose her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair!” The Princess also shared words of comfort with Field, emphasizing the importance of resilience. Field described the conversation as deeply relatable. “It was just like talking to a friend about a horrible time in life and how you find ways to get through it. ‘Finding the new normal’ is what she said, which is true.”

Despite the difficult circumstances, Field cherished the moment she spent with Kate. “I love the photo. It was a special moment that not many people get to have. Unfortunately, I had to get cancer to have that moment, but I will add it to my album for sure.” Field concluded with an uplifting sentiment: “I want to remember the good, not just the bad.” Kate’s visit underscored her empathy and ability to connect with others, turning adversity into inspiration and hope.

Kate Middleton is prioritizing her health and family in 2025. According to sources, she has resumed doing school drop-offs, attending her children’s sports fixtures, taking them to playdates and tennis lessons, and even hitting the gym to regain her strength. Currently, she has no international tours scheduled.

However, fans may still see her make occasional surprise appearances at events throughout the year. In December 2024, Kate marked a significant return by hosting her annual Christmas Carol concert. She joined the royal family at Westminster Abbey for a festive evening filled with joy and music, delighting fans and showing her resilience.

This shift in focus reflects Kate’s dedication to balancing royal duties with personal well-being and offers inspiration through her journey back to health.