Here’s How Kate Middleton Is Keeping Herself Healthy After Overcoming Cancer

Kate Middleton is on the road to recovery after her battle with cancer and food has played a major part in it. Reports revealed that the royal eats a “superfood” to help aid her recovery. The Princess of Wales recently celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by her loved ones.

The royal family made sure that Kate felt special on her birthday by showering her with love. Her husband Prince William took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write a tribute for her. He credited Kate for being the “most incredible wife and mother.” William also acknowledged his wife for the “strength” she showed in the past year as she battled with cancer. “George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you,” the Prince of Wales added.

Katherine was diagnosed with cancer at the start of 2024. In a video posted on the couple’s Instagram, the royal is heard speaking about how the diagnosis came as a “huge shock.” She also revealed that she had undergone abdominal surgery and was recovering from it.

In February 2024, the princess started her recuperation journey while receiving chemotherapy. Kate took the rest of the year off from her royal duties to recover in private. A recent report revealed that the Princess is extremely keen on one breakfast food. SurryLive shared that oatmeal is Katherine’s go-to dish for the most important meal of the day.

Robert Jobson, the author of the book ‘Catherine, The Princess of Wales’, spoke about the royal’s fondness for oatmeal. “Catherine is said to favor slow-burn energy oats for break,” he reveals. Oatmeal is said to be a “superfood” because of its numerous health benefits.

The DailyMail previously reported that the Princess consumes lean proteins, vegetables, fruit and whole wheat bread. She also eats raw foods like ceviche. The outlet also revealed that the royal’s go-to afternoon snack is berries blended with almond milk.