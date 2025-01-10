Kate Middleton turned 43 on January 9, 2025, with The Prince of Wales wishing his wife a happy birthday. “To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable,” William wrote in a message posted on social media.

The Princess of Wales and senior Royal Family member is no stranger to controversy and has encountered it in both her personal life and official visits made on behalf of the crown. In light of her birthday, here are five controversies related to Kate’s life.

One of the most talked about controversies in Kate’s life was her split with Prince William even before they got married. In 2007, they separated for a short time and the media reported that William was looking at someone “more exciting.” The couple reunited, though, just a few weeks later. She described this separation as a rough time but agreed that it had helped her develop as a person.

Another controversy that occurred was a privacy invasion with photos of the couple when their honeymoon pictures were leaked in an Australian magazine without their consent in 2011. The situation worsened when in 2012, a French magazine published topless photos of Kate while sunbathing. The royal couple pressed charges against the magazine since their privacy was violated. They were finally compensated with $150,000 for this invasion of privacy.

Public visits by Kate and William have also attracted criticism. For instance, during their 2016 visit to Kaziranga National Park in India, they were criticized since a rhinoceros was killed shortly after their visit. Many felt that their visit was insensitive given the circumstances. The same thing happened during their Caribbean tour in 2022 when protests were held against the monarchy’s colonial history and reparations. This proved that not everyone was pleased with their royal activities.

In 2022, when Kate and William were on a visit to the United States, accusations of racism against a royal aide came up. These accusations overshadowed their visit and led to protests and public criticism that added to the stress of their visit.

In 2024, Kate’s absence from public events was of concern to her fans and the media. Speculation grew over her health as she had been diagnosed with cancer. During this difficult time, Kate posted pictures of herself on social media, but some were edited or photoshopped. This caused even more controversy because people began to wonder what she was trying to hide. Some have said that a body double was used for the star while others have raised an even more sinister speculation.

Kate Middleton’s journey as the Princess of Wales has not been without its challenges. She has had to deal with personal struggles and public scrutiny in her complex royal life filled with both joy and controversy. How she will continue to handle these challenges in the future remains to be seen as she inches closer to becoming the Queen.