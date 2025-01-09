Prince William Calls Kate Middleton ‘The Most Incredible Wife and Mother’ in a Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Prince William is absolutely smitten with Kate Middleton and not afraid of showing it. The Prince of Wales has reportedly set his mind to spoil his wife for her birthday this year. Catherine who is a mother of 3 turned 43 today.

William is making certain that Catherine’s birthday is one she’ll remember. The Princess of Wales deserves to be celebrated after the year she has had, and her husband and family are adamant on making it happen. Jennie Bond, a royal expert, revealed what the Princes’ game plan for the big day might be.

The royal expert’s guess is that Kate might get the perfect start to her day with breakfast in bed. Bond shared that William is not the greatest chef but that won’t discourage him from trying. “Catherine did tell Mary Berry that he’s quite good at breakfasts so maybe a tray,” she added. Jennie revealed that a rose might complete the breakfast tray.

The expert also noted that the day falls on a school night for Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. But that won’t keep Catherine and William’s children from playing a significant role in the day. She revealed how the family will make sure that Kate has a good time and will “spoil her rotten.”

Catherine has had an understandably difficult year following her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of 2024. The royal then underwent abdominal surgery and spent the rest of the year recovering.

Jennie also shared that Kate will certainly receive multiple gifts from her family. Products like “luxurious bath oils and scented candles” were the expert’s best guess. She added that Kate could expect to receive silk pajamas or cashmere jumpers from her husband as gifts.

William took to X to write a sweet message for Kate. The Prince credited his wife for the strength she has shown while she battled her sickness. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you,” the post read. The tribute was accompanied by a black and photo of the beautiful Princess of Wales.

To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W pic.twitter.com/VIW5v2aKlu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2025

The expert also delved deeper into the significance of Kate’s 43rd birthday. Jennie noted that this birthday will certainly be a “memorable” one while talking to OK! “It will mark the start of a new and hopefully happier year and the end of one that has been brutal for the whole family,” she added.

Kate will spend her birthday at Adelaide Cottage this year according to Hello! Magazine. This is a switch-up from the royal’s past birthday parties that took place in Norfolk.