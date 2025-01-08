King Charles Decision ‘Raises Questions’ As Kate Middleton’s Birthday Forces Major Royal Change

After a challenging year, the Princess of Wales is all set to celebrate her 43rd birthday this Thursday. Last year, Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery, which was later diagnosed as cancer. This led to an intense chemo treatment, which she completed in September.

Given the situation and hard times Kate went through, this year’s birthday celebration holds much significance. Kate and her family are excited to celebrate her fight against cancer and her birthday. However, her birthday celebrations have necessitated a crucial royal adjustment.

According to a commentator, Prince William is ‘being very careful’ on how to celebrate Kate Middleton’s birthday. https://t.co/YKfdzgU10L — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 3, 2025

January 9 also marks the former president, Jimmy Carter‘s funeral, who recently passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. King Charles has decided to send his younger brother, Prince Edward to represent the UK. The service, which is being held at the Washington National Cathedral, is a much-awaited and respected event. Hence, King Charles’ decision to send his brother has sparked controversy.

This will be the third time a Royal will attend the funeral of an American president. It was King Charles who attended both the funerals previously as the Prince of Wales. The first was for Ronald Reagan in 2005 ,and the next was George Bush Sr. in 2018.

It is highly anticipated that Prince William, who currently holds the same royal rank, will be travelling to Washington to honor the 39th president. However, the Prince of Wales has insisted on being with his wife on the very special day to ensure it remains an intimate affair. Prince Edward is all set to be at the service, even though his wife, Duchess Sophie, will not join him. Five live presidents will also gather for the ceremony- George W Bush, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. All of them will pay their respect to Carter.

On the other hand, William is planning to treat Kate like royalty on her birthday this Thursday, said royal commentator Jennie Bond. Kate’s birthday celebration will be an intimate affair. But William is planning some extravagant surprises for his cherished wife.

🚨KING CHARLES AND PRINCE WILLIAM SKIP CARTER FUNERAL; PRINCE EDWARD TO REPRESENT ROYALS King Charles and Prince William will not attend former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Instead, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, will represent the royal family on January 9 at the… pic.twitter.com/RldLv31Wgq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 3, 2025

Jennie Bond said to OK! Magazine, “This birthday is going to be memorable in so many ways – it will mark the start of a new and hopefully happier year and the end of one that has been brutal for the whole family.”

Bond added, “For her husband and children, this will be an excuse to spoil her rotten, and even though it falls on a school day, I’m sure that’s exactly what they’ll do. I imagine they will shower her with gifts – perhaps some pampering products like luxurious bath oils and scented candles. Maybe William will buy her some silk pajamas or cashmere jumpers – things that are soft on skin [after] treatment.”

Sources are also predicting that William may hit the kitchen to prepare a lavish treat for his wife. As per an insider, “Even though he says he’s not a very good cook, Catherine did tell Mary Berry that he’s quite good at breakfasts, so maybe a tray – complete with a rose – will arrive early for her.”