Kate Middleton is a warrior, and we know it! On March 22, 2024, Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announced her cancer diagnosis. The 42-year-old wife of Prince William and mother of their three children shared the news following weeks of speculation about her health and well-being after being absent from her royal duties.

According to ABC News, since January 2024, Kate Middleton has undergone abdominal surgery, stepped back from public engagements, and addressed a photo editing controversy while dodging the media scrutiny that came along. Shortly before this, Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince William’s father, King Charles, had also been diagnosed with cancer in February.

According to Town & Country, on her first official public appearance in 2025 post Cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales shared a message filled with gratitude, offering heartfelt thanks to The Royal Marsden for their exceptional care during the past year.

She concluded her message by saying, “It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. However, I am looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Following the announcement of her remission, there was widespread curiosity about the type of cancer Middleton had. However, an official statement from Buckingham Palace clarified that no further details would be shared. “We will not be sharing any further private medical information,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said last year. “The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do.” This policy remains in place even now that she is cancer-free, and Kensington Palace continues to withhold details regarding the type or stage of her cancer.

The sources from the palace further emphasized Kate’s right to privacy and well-being. Previously, Prince William spoke about Middleton’s recovery in an interview and said, “But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” before adding that “from a personal family point of view,” the past year has been “brutal.” Upon being asked about Middleton’s current health status, he added that she’s “doing really well.”

During Kate’s difficult battle with cancer at 42, she was surrounded by her parents, Michael and Carole, who helped by being there for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The princess has also acknowledged the continuous support from her husband, Prince William, during this time.

Furthermore, battling cancer has reportedly changed Kate Middleton’s perspective on many things. The entire family wishes to spend as much time together before Prince William ascends to the throne. While the princess is taking time before her royal duties, her family will continue to be her priority.