In March of 2023, Kate Middleton disclosed her cancer diagnosis through a video shared on social media. The announcement came after she underwent a major abdominal surgery.

Once the video was shared, the Princess of Wales dropped out of the public eye, privately fighting her battle with cancer. Later last year, Kate Middleton came back for her royal duties. One could see her flailing health, but her demeanor never failed to assure everyone that she would come out of her ordeal victoriously. In September 2024, the senior Royal Family member revealed that she had completed her chemotherapy sessions.

Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, January 13, where she was treated for cancer and spent a major portion of her recovery. While talking to the staff, she informed everyone that she is officially in remission and is now focusing on her health.

She thanked the hospital staff for taking care of her and making her stay as comfortable as they could. She also talked to staff about her experience of battling cancer. Daily Mail has reported that Princess told the staff, “You think treatment’s finished, crack on with that… daily tasks, but that’s still like a real challenge. And talking… the words totally disappear… understanding that as a patient, yes there are side effects around treatment, but actually there are more long-term side effects.” Kate also added how difficult it is to go back to a “normal” routine as nothing feels normal and one has to train their body and mind again.

After meeting with the staff, Kate also met with the patients currently being treated at the hospital. She spoke to them about the importance of resilience to fight this disease and emphasized living holistically even after the treatment.

Being a cancer survivor herself, Kate Middleton acknowledged the toll the disease takes on patients. She was also quick to acknowledge and admit the kind of effects it had on their families and close ones as well.

Amidst all the attention paid to the patient, the caretaker and family often get neglected, and she acknowledged how important it is to have empathy and show support for the family. “I feel like it’s sometimes for the loved ones around us. They need support just as much as I did as the patient,” Middleton said.

She further spoke about how she and Prince William decided to keep her cancer treatment private and how it was a challenge to navigate every day with kids and family.

Now that she is in remission, Kate is looking forward to the new year with hope and is ready to cherish every moment that comes along the way. The Princess of Wales is also looking to pay kindness and generosity forward in terms of charity for cancer treatment and aims to play a role in backing new advancements made in the field.