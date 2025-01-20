Cancer Diagnosed Kate Middleton Opts Out of a Very Painful Procedure to Prevent Hair Loss

Kate Middleton has had her fair share of trials and tribulations she had to face after her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales had to undergo chemotherapy throughout her recovery journey. The royal reportedly decided to skip a very painful medical practice that would have helped her minimise hair loss.

Catherine recently made her first public appearance of the year. The Princess was photographed at the Royal Marsden Hospital looking as dazzling as ever. Kate wore a two-piece burgundy outfit and paired it with a checkered coat.

In an interview with BBC, the royal opened up about her visit. “Coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually, it’s quite nice,” Kate shared. The Princess was trending on Google for her luscious hair.

In her first solo appearance of 2025, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, returned to Royal Marsden Hospital where she received her cancer treatment last year to thank the staff and visit with patients. https://t.co/lsxwlhVBSL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 14, 2025



Netizens were quick to notice Kate’s new hairstyle in a tribute that Prince William posted for her birthday. In her visit to the hospital, Kate met up with patients who were fighting their battle with cancer. The Princess took the time to meet up with a few of them and even struck up a conversation with some.

During one of the conversations, Kate revealed how she did not opt for ‘Cold Cap Therapy’ when she was undergoing chemotherapy. Cold cap therapy is generally used to minimise the hair loss that chemotherapy causes. In the therapy, the patient is required to wear a chilled gel or liquid-filled hat on their head.

Even though the therapy is extremely beneficial, it causes a lot of discomfort to the patient. It often causes headaches and cold-induced discomfort.

“She just said that she didn’t have to have it. For her to lose her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair,” Katherine Field, the patient that Kate spoke to, revealed. Katherine also shared how she found the royal’s decision surprising.

Field also opened up about her feelings about her interaction with Kate. She noted how incredibly “empathetic” the Princess is. Field explained how talking to the royal felt like “just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life.”

Field also described the Princess of Wales to be “warm” and mentioned that talking to her felt like having a chat with a “girlfriend.” She kept gushing about Kate and shared how “special” the Princess is. “She is very special – to be able to connect with people so quickly and so empathetically,” Field told Radar Online in an interview.

I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more.… pic.twitter.com/f3sA7yZdOi — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2025

During her interaction with the patients, Kate could be heard telling one of them about her own experience. The Princess spoke about how keeping a “positive attitude” during the treatment helped her get through it. “It’s really tough. It’s such a shock. Everyone said to me, ‘Please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference,’” the Princess of Wales revealed.

Kate is slowly expected to go back to her royal duties after taking the year off. The Princess spent most of 2024 recovering away from the public eye.