Kate Middleton Reportedly Trying to Amend Things Between Prince William and Harry, But She Needs Meghan Markle to ‘Stop’

According to a source, Kate Middleton is trying to make things better between Prince William and Prince Harry. The Princess of Wales has reportedly never been on good terms with Meghan Markle. However, now that she wants to amend things between the brothers, Middleton wants the Duchess of Sussex to “stop” what she’s doing.

An insider told In Touch that Middleton wants to have a direct conversation with Prince Harry. However, the report alleges that it is Meghan who is not letting it happen. Despite the future Queen’s extreme efforts to reunite the brothers, Harry’s wife is creating an issue.

According to the source, “Meghan’s clearly doing all she can to copy the royal playbook and at the same time she’s never done a thing but attack the institution.” They alleged that the Suits star could allegedly “inflame the situation.”

Meghan Markle is ‘uncomfortable’ being in Kate Middleton’s presence: royal expert https://t.co/TX6csPXZRj pic.twitter.com/VSq8WqNnpy — New York Post (@nypost) September 27, 2023

The insider further claimed that Kate is not so happy with how Markle has been “trying to compete” with her and her husband, Prince William. “In [Kate’s] view it needs to stop and she’s decided to take the bull by the horns and address this with Harry directly,” said the source.

The insider claimed that Middleton believed that Harry might be “pushed along by Meghan’s ambitions.” In particular, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is reportedly unhappy with Harry and Markle’s Cambodia and Jordon trips. She wants Harry to stop “these photo op tours,” and put his foot down, as per the source.

Middleton and William have been estranged from the Sussex pair ever since they left the royal family in 2020. Meghan and Harry said at that time that they wanted to be more financially independent while also controlling their public roles directly without their royal positions.

Meghan Markle says the palace had an active role in ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about her and Prince Harry. ‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry’ airs Sunday, March 7 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/rsPbpOOeUf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 4, 2021

Although Harry and William had a very close relationship before the “Megxit,” it all changed afterwards. The brothers drifted apart due to their major differences, including their outlook towards their royal roles.

According to reports, Prince William was left hurt and frustrated when Meghan and Harry decided to leave. During an Oprah interview in 2021, Harry said that his relationship with his brother was “space at the moment.”

The brothers reportedly share a “strained” relationship currently, with very minimal contact.