Kate Middleton Feared for Prince Harry Considering Meghan Markle’s Odd Relationship With Her Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was riddled with trouble from the start. The couple faced many challenges before tying the knot in May 2018. Shortly after they announced their engagement in 2017, Kate Middleton voiced her concerns to Harry, especially when he invited Meghan to spend Christmas with them at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall. After learning of the Suits actress' strange relationship with her family, the then-Duchess of Cambridge worried about the impending royal union. Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun, "She could not understand why Harry had never met his future father-in-law, nor why Meghan, who Harry assured was 'The One' and 'ticked all his boxes', appeared embarrassed about her family and unwilling to speak about them apart from her mother."

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of Finding Freedom, claimed that Prince William had already "p***ed off" Harry by urging his brother to not rush into the marriage. William had opined that Harry "wore his heart on his sleeve." Meghan's interactions with her father Thomas particularly concerned Middleton as the Remember Me actress maintained a distance from her father and didn't even extend an invitation to her wedding. However, Thomas revealed in an interview that he was invited to the royal wedding but couldn't attend due to health reasons.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Karwai Tang

According to Elle, Thomas revealed that Harry had obtained consent to marry his daughter over the phone. "Meghan told me first and then a few times after that Harry got on the phone with her and asked for her hand," Thomas shared during his first televised interview with Good Morning Britain. Thomas added that he gave Harry his blessing on the condition that he never raise a hand against his daughter.

Meghan Markle had a blissful childhood all thanks to HER FATHER, Thomas Markle



And yet she discarded him & trashed him in the media for a couple of photos while Meghan has been doing the same thing since Day 1 pic.twitter.com/yAy3pesm17 — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) February 19, 2024

Thomas remarked that Harry had "made a great pick" in his daughter, whom he characterized as a "princess since the day she was born," and that his son-in-law was a "great" and "interesting guy." Additionally, having missed out on the wedding, he insisted, "They were disappointed. Meghan cried I'm sure, and they both said 'Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you'... I absolutely wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle."

Thomas, earlier this year, compared himself with King Charles III and wished to meet his grandchildren on his 80th birthday. "I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch. I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage."

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 about the moment he gave Prince Harry permission to marry his daughter #GMB pic.twitter.com/3AKKDRVXbI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, the estranged father has had a change of heart over the years towards Harry and criticized him for never meeting him. "Why didn’t Harry ever come to meet me? He has the resources to fly around the world – and does – but why didn’t he come to see me, particularly when people in the royal household like Jason Knauf [Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary] were urging him to do so? That has never made sense to me. What man gets married without meeting his wife’s father?’