Kate Middleton Ends All Speculation as She Appears Relaxed with Prince William at Farm Shop

With all the speculations of extra-marital affairs and that not everything is going well between the royal couple. Kate Middleton quashed all the rumors with one appearance in a relaxed mood with Prince William. The Princess of Wales was witnessed by onlookers for the first time after months of her mysterious abdominal surgery.

TMZ released a brief video of Prince William and Princess Middleton during their visit to the Windsor Farm Shop over the weekend. The 40-second footage captures the couple, dressed casually, each carrying a shopping bag. Middleton appears relaxed, chatting with her husband as they walk through the parking lot. She is seen wearing a hoodie and leggings, carrying her shopping. Despite recent public sightings of the royal couple, some individuals continue to propagate baseless conspiracy theories.

Last week, The Sun called for an end to the unwarranted criticism directed at Middleton, particularly following scrutiny over her editing of a family photo for Mother's Day. "Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well, " an onlooker told People. While Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis didn't accompany their parents on the shopping trip. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also dedicated part of their weekend to watching their children participate in sports activities.

Given the statement from Kensington Palace emphasizing Princess Middleton's desire to maintain normalcy for her children amid her recovery from surgery, it's understandable that the Prince and Princess of Wales are keeping their kids on a routine. Nelson Silva, 40, who captured the video, was at the store purchasing steak when he spotted Middleton and Prince William in the bread aisle. "I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere," he told The U.S. Sun.

"Then William turned back and I thought 'Hold on I know this person'. I said to the staff 'I think it's them' as I paid. I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn't see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were." He said the couple had obvious "chemistry" and "were super relaxed." I didn't feel like they were hiding who they were," he continued. "But they didn't quite know how people would react because there has been this build-up about their whereabouts and I got the sense they just wanted to be swift in there," he further revealed while speaking to the outlet.