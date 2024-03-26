Kate Middleton and Prince William Want to Avoid Any 'Harry Drama' After Cancer Diagnosis: Friends

A friend of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton has stated that the royal couple is wary of the potential drama that a visit from Prince Harry would bring, as per The Daily Beast. The source also disclosed that Middleton and William are prioritizing their privacy as she undergoes treatment for and recovers from cancer. These remarks further suggest that Harry and Meghan Markle are likely interested in some form of reconciliation with the royal family after publicly criticizing them for over two years. However, William and Middleton remain disinterested in such an occurrence, both privately and publicly.

As per various reports, they were deeply saddened and angered by Harry's choices, which they perceived as him selling private family information in his memoir, Spare. William's friends have previously disclosed that he strongly dislikes Harry and believes there is no chance of reconciliation. A friend of William and Middleton said that the couple were “clear they want peace and quiet... A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that." Another friend of the UK royals also spoke about this to The Independent, “They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie."

The divide between William and Harry was demonstrated when they did not appear together (despite Harry participating via a video link) at the Diana Awards. This absence highlighted the strained relationship between the brothers. Additionally, the fact that the Sussexes were not informed about Middleton's diagnosis before it became public knowledge indicates a lack of communication and trust between the two couples.

In her video message announcing her diagnosis last week, Middleton emphasized her need for privacy during her cancer treatment. However, Harry and Markle also shared a statement for Middleton. They wrote, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.” Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also suggested that Harry and Markle might not have been informed about Middleton's illness due to the ongoing challenges they have posed for the royal family. “The reason of course is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the royal family and so they can’t be trusted,” he said.

Furthermore, when questioned about their response to the private messages from Harry and Markle, or whether William sought an apology from Harry for his criticisms in his memoir Spare and his Netflix documentary, another friend said, “They have bigger things to worry about.” Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor, also weighed in on this matter. He said, “Harry and Meghan have got some sense so they know it is important to be seen to be extending the olive branch, especially given that global sympathy is with Kate right now."