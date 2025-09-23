Kash Patel’s Handwritten Note at Senate Hearing Sparks Online Mockery – “My 2nd Grader Takes Better Notes,” Say Netizens

New information from Kash Patel‘s five-hour testimony before the House Judiciary Committee has amused people on the Internet. The FBI Director reportedly wrote a note during the intense hearing, and the contents of his handwritten note are now raising eyebrows.

Last week, Kash Patel was grilled over the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein Files as Democrats pressed him about an alleged cover-up and questioned why the administration refused to release any more files. He also took questions about the FBI’s investigation into Charlie Kirk’s shooting.

The hearing was intense, and Patel clearly found himself in a tough spot multiple times. When Rep. Eric Swalwell repeatedly asked whether he had told Donald Trump or Pam Bondi that the President’s name was in the Epstein files, Kash Patel tried to dodge the question with evasive answers. At one point, he even went on to recite the ABCs (and we aren’t joking).

So, it’s only understandable that Patel needed some words of ‘affirmation’ if he wanted to stand his ground. A photo of his note was taken by Getty Images photographer Win McNamee, according to Huff Post.

Using a blue pen, Patel wrote on a white paper, “Good fight with Swalwell. Hold the line.”

“Brush off their attacks. Rise above the next line of partisan attacks,” he further added.

Kash Patel’s notes during his congressional testimony as photographed by Getty: “Good fight with Swalwell” pic.twitter.com/DOZvOxLxJx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2025

Journalist Aaron Rupar posted the photo of the note on his X account, which has since gone viral with over 5.4 million views. Netizens have dropped sarcastic comments after witnessing Patel’s little ‘pep talk’ to himself.

An X user wrote, “My 2nd grader takes better notes,” while another added, “He has to give himself a written “pep talk” …. now that’s humiliating.”

He has to give himself a written “pep talk” …. now that’s humiliating — FedUpAmerican (@fedup5766) September 20, 2025

Someone mocked him by writing, “What an absolute loser having to write himself motivational notes because no one loves him.” Another tweet reads, “Lmfao he’s writing words of affirmation to himself.”

Lmfao he’s writing words of affirmation to himself 😭😭😭 — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) September 19, 2025

During the hearing, Democrats kept pushing Kash Patel about the Epstein files, but he was cautious in every word he uttered. He even claimed that there was “no credible information” that the late offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked young women to other people.

Sen. John Kennedy asked, “Who, if anyone, did Epstein traffic these young women to besides himself?” To this, he replied, “There is no credible information, none. If there were, I would bring the case yesterday that he trafficked to other individuals.”

Instead of further dragging Trump into the controversy, Patel attempted to save him by stating that there were no questionable photos of Trump with underage girls. He also added that he investigated Epstein’s birthday note, a controversy that erupted a few weeks ago. Trump claimed that the signature on the note wasn’t his.

Whether Kash Patel dodged the Epstein bullet or got deeply wounded while Democrats openly attacked him, only time will tell — as the controversy isn’t likely to die down anytime soon.