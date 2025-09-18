Kash Patel Recites His ABCs After Eric Swalwell Presses Him on Trump’s Link to Epstein Files

Things got really intense when a question about the Epstein files was directed at the FBI Director. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) got a taste of that feeling during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee. Swalwell asked Kash Patel whether he had told Donald Trump that he was named in the Epstein files. Patel’s response was shocking.

At one point, it got so intense that the FBI director recited his ABCs. When Swalwell first asked Kash Patel, he simply responded with “no.” The California US representative extended his question. “Did you ever tell the attorney general that Donald Trump’s name is in the Epstein files?”

Patel did not simply answer the question; instead gave a vague explanation. “The attorney general and I have had numerous discussions about the entirety of the Epstein files and the reviews conducted by our teams,” he said.

There was absolutely no need for him not to directly answer Swalwell’s question, as back in May, Pam Bondi already told Trump about his name on the Epstein files.

“It’s a simple question,” Swalwell felt the need to repeat. “Did you tell the attorney general that the president’s name is in the Epstein files?” However, the FBI director continued his tactics to a point where Swalwell got irritated. “The question is simple,” he repeated slowly. “Did you tell Donald Trump that his name was in the Epstein files? Yes or no?”

The exchange got too heated at this point. “Why don’t you try spelling it out if you’re going to mock?” Patel fired back. “Yes or no!” Swalwell snapped in frustration.

“Use the alphabet! No? A, B, C, D, E, F … don’t want to do it?” quipped Kash Patel. Swalwell asked him the same question at least 10 times, and then the FBI director claimed that “the question has been asked and answered.”

Swalwell disagreed. “You have not answered it, and we will take your evasiveness as a consciousness of guilt,” he noted.

There seems to be barely a good day for Patel, who was just criticized by senators for poorly handling the Charlie Kirk assassination incident. An exchange with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) got so intense that Patel shouted, “Your time is over.” “Sir, you don’t tell me my time is over,” the senator responded.