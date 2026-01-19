Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Seemingly Claps Back at Brutal Nickname With Subtle Message — “Better is Open Rebuke”

Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, can’t seem to catch a break from getting ridiculed by the netizens. However, she has now taken a stance against the online community trolling her for her relationship with the Director of the FBI.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram (@alexiswilkins), sharing a story of a skeletonized cowboy on a black horse riding through the desert. A few words featured around the figure, read, “For The Sake of Heaven, You Oughta Give Em All Hell.” The post also featured the song Midnight Rider by The Allman Brothers.

Blah, blah, blah 🤮 Kadh Patel and his honey pot, Alexis Wilkins, are Deep State. — Working on Meekness (@PrimitusCausa) December 28, 2025

Though Wilkins did not add any other comments on her story, the original post featured a powerful quote from Proverbs 27:5-6 from the Holy Bible. The quote read, “Better is open rebuke than hidden love. Faithful are the wounds of a friend.”

These words cut deep, teaching one how honest correction is better than silent love, which leads to misunderstanding. Whereas, the latter part of the quote discusses how a true friend’s words would hurt you, but they are more important for growth than praise or criticism from people who do not care about you.

If we connect the dots, Wilkins has constantly been in the crosshairs of the netizens, criticizing her relationship with Kash Patel, primarily because of their 19-year age gap. This fueled a conspiracy theory on the internet, giving her an impromptu nickname of being a “honey pot.”

Since then, her comments section have been filled with “honey pot” remarks. Some even upload GIFs of Winnie the Pooh’s mouth watering as he looks at a pot of honey.

An X user had tweeted, “Alexis Wilkins is a honey pot trap for someone. She’s 27, 5′ and smoking hot! Kash is 45 and not hot!” Another user wrote, “Ka$h Patel’s treats girlfriend Alexis Wilkins is a honey pot Mossad agent.”

Meanwhile, someone photoshopped her face on a honey pot and pleaded, “Please don’t sue me. I don’t have $5 million.”

Alexis Wilkins is a honey pot in my opinion.

Come at me feds. I’m a disabled American, I’d love to see the People’s reaction — Rooted System (@RootedSystem) November 17, 2025

Additionally, the singer has been repeatedly bombarded with inconsiderate remarks, even when she’s posting pictures with her partner.

On December 6, 2025, she uploaded a picture with Kash Patel on her Instagram handle, and the comments started to flood in, asking her if she was with her dad. Someone even mentioned how they can’t overlook the age gap.

Kash Patel had previously defended Alexis Wilkins on a public post on X, warning the people on the internet that he would not be “distracted” by the baseless rumors. He called out the trolls on launching “baseless” attacks on Wilkins, and going after her is “pathetic.”

He continued that going after someone he loves is “cowardly” and jeopardizes their safety. But more importantly, the internet’s scathing attacks will not sever their relationship, and they will continue to grow, despite the noise around them.