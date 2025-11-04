Kash Patel Tries to Defend His Girlfriend — Candace Owens Destroys Him with 8-Word Clapback

According to Kash Patel, he is committed to keeping both his girlfriend and the United States secure. The use of an FBI jet by the current director of the FBI to attend a wrestling event where his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, was singing the national anthem has drawn criticism. A report by Bloomberg Law revealed that Patel even fired a 27-year veteran at the FBI after his usage of the jet for personal purposes made it to the headlines.

Patel took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, “I am proud of the work of this FBI. We’re taking violent criminals off the streets in record numbers, crushing the fentanyl crisis, dismantling cartels, saving children, hunting down terrorists — and so much more.

“Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news,” he continued. Patel added that people can criticize him, but “going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace.”

Candace Owens says what most of us have been feeling about Kash Patel This is not the Kash that I remember during Trumps 2024 campaign run! pic.twitter.com/UmItstMFnZ — FromConvict2Conservative (@YaakovRenewed) October 29, 2025

Patel then continued his lengthy post by defending his girlfriend, calling her “a true patriot,” “a rock-solid conservative,” and a “country music sensation.” He concluded his post by adding, “And to our supposed allies staying silent — your silence is louder than the clickbait haters.”

A community context box at the bottom of the tweet claims that “people are largely not attacking Kash Patel’s significant other, but rather reacting to his firing of people who point out his usage of government funds to travel to her shows.”

Not only did the X community, but conservative political analyst Candace Owens also shared her opinions on the controversy. On X, Owens retweeted Patel’s now-controversial post and added her own comment. “I don’t care about Alexis one way or another, but I want to point out that the head of the FBI is tweeting out in defense of his girlfriend. Not a wife—but a girlfriend,” she wrote.

Kash Patel gets caught using a taxpayer-funded jet as his personal Uber service to visit his country-singer girlfriend and then fires the 27-year senior official who caught him lol. It’s ironic bc he complained about this exact thing when Democrats were in office. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 2, 2025

Owens then added a damning eight-word statement, “We are just not a serious nation whatsoever.” However, this is not the first time Owens has been critical of Patel. In fact, after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who was one of Owens’ close friends, she brutally attacked Patel after an article was published (via Irish Star).

The write-up claimed that “Patel believed Joe Kent, the director of the counterterrorism center, was overstepping in the investigation into Kirk’s death.”

“This article is literally about how Kash Patel is upset that Joe Kent and Tulsi Gabbard are trying to do their jobs and solve the Charlie Kirk murder case,” Owens wrote on X. “It’s like Kash Patel wants to be the sole point person on this—why? I do not trust him at all.”