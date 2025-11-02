Kash Patel Slams MAGA Allies for ‘Staying Silent’ Amid Allegations He Misused $60 Million FBI Jet

Kash Patel is angry at his allies for not coming to his aid when he faced constant backlash and trolling. Recently, Patel faced allegations of using a government plane to attend his girlfriend’s show. Last week, the now embattled FBI director drew attention for using the $60 million jet flight for private use.

The 45-year-old Patel fumed at the baseless rumors in a long post on X Sunday afternoon. He slammed “supposed allies staying silent” while defending his girlfriend.

“I am proud of the work of this FBI. We’re taking violent criminals off the streets in record numbers, crushing the fentanyl crisis, dismantling cartels, saving children, hunting down terrorists—and so much more,” he began.

“Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news.”

He continued: “I’ve always said—criticize me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace. The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis—a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life—are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life.”

Patel added that attacking his partner, moreover, a woman, the 26-year-old Alexis Wilkins, was “cowardly and jeopardizes our safety.” “And to our supposed allies staying silent—your silence is louder than the clickbait haters,” he concluded.

Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, performed at a Real American Freestyle (RAF) pro-wrestling event on Saturday. To watch his girlfriend perform, Patel was seen at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University. Wilkins posted a picture of herself with Patel, attending the event, on her Instagram account on Sunday, the morning after the show. Patel looked really happy, who was seen in an FBI-branded hoodie.

According to public flight logs (via Daily Beast), Patel’s aircraft, N708JH, touched down at Pennsylvania’s State College Airport at 5:40 p.m. EST on October 25, the day of the RAF event. At 8:03 p.m. EST, it departed from the same airport and touched down in Nashville at 8:28 p.m. CDT. For unspecified reasons, it left for San Angelo, Texas, the following morning at 9:37 a.m. CDT.

Kyle Seraphin, a conservative former FBI agent who now hosts a podcast critical of the FBI, was the first to notice Patel’s date night. “We’re in the middle of a government shutdown where they’re not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency that this guy heads,” said Seraphin on his Monday episode of The Kyle Seraphin Show. “And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?”

Irony thrives in the accusations made against Patel. Both former FBI directors, Chris Wray and James Comey, had come under fire for using government aircraft improperly for private purposes. In 2022, Patel was especially outspoken in his criticism of Wray.

Using the hashtag #GovernmentGangster, Patel accused Wray of “jetting off on tax payer dollars while dodging accountability for the implosion of the FBI on his watch” in a 2023 Truth Social post.