Kash Patel Torched for His Taxpayer —Funded Getaway to Italy for Olympic Hockey Games

It appears that Kash Patel is living his Italian dream on taxpayers’ money. An exclusive report by CBS reported that the Trump appointee took a $60 million government jet to Milan to attend a Team USA men’s Olympic hockey event.

This is not the first time the Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s trips have come under scrutiny. Patel, who has described himself as an ice hockey enthusiast, has previously used the jet to attend UFC matches, hunting trips or, to visit his girlfriend.

Patel reposted a series of tweets to show his support and shared captions like “Snipe city for the red, white, and blue,” and “The boys be buzzin,” ahead of the game to express his excitement. His apparent shift into vacation mode while the high-profile Nancy Guthrie missing case faces roadblocks, and as the DOJ faces criticism over its handling of the Epstein files, has raised eyebrows.

Snipe city for the red, white, and blue https://t.co/9vIfHEdrIH — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 19, 2026

Patel also faced backlash after he was seen spending Valentine’s Day in New York with his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, and attending the wedding of Pennsylvania Congressman Guy Reschenthaler.

The FBI quickly denied claims that Patel used the agency jet for a personal trip. FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson defended Patel after the report was published, saying the “article is designed to mislead.” He said the trip had been planned months in advance and that Patel is in Italy to meet with law enforcement officials and staff at the U.S. Embassy.​

“It’s not a personal trip. Director Patel is on a trip that was planned months ago. It includes partner meetings with Italian law enforcement and security officials (they invited the Director last July), meeting with Ambassador Fertitta (as a follow-up to our law enforcement roundtable he hosted in January), meetings with Legat staff, and more,” Williamson wrote in Patel’s defense.

“The FBI also has a major role in Olympic security – as we do with the World Cup, F1 and more — so we have a U.S. consulate briefing on Olympic security and current FBI posture, as well as thanking FBI personnel on the ground,” he added.

Flight records, however, indicate otherwise. Although Patel has repeatedly criticized his predecessors for using government aircraft, reports show he continued similar travel.

In April, a Boeing 757 owned by the Department of Justice took off for John F. Kennedy International Airport. The timing of the flight coincided with a game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals. The aircraft returned to Washington, D.C., after the game ended.

On Oct. 25, Patel took the agency’s jet to attend a wrestling event in Pennsylvania where his girlfriend was performing before flying to her home base in Nashville. In an unusual arrangement, he directed a group of FBI agents to serve as Wilkins’ security detail. Reports state that Patel has taken at least six trips to Nashville and 10 to Las Vegas, where he owns property.