Kash Patel Fires 6 FBI Agents Involved in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Investigation

President Donald Trump’s administration has been facing public scrutiny for a number of reasons in recent months. From allegations of mishandling of the Epstein case to the implementation of aggressive immigration policies, questions have been raised against the government on several occasions.

In another addition to this list, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has fired six agents from his agency, which many feel might obstruct the government’s investigation into the Mar-a-Lago document probe.

According to The Mirror, the FBI director fired at least 10 employees, six of whom were associated with the 2022 Mar-a-Lago investigation. As part of that case, the federal prosecution charged the president with having confidential documents in his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

FBI fires at least 10 staffers who worked on Mar-a-Lago classified records probe

Several anonymous insiders claimed that these reported firings were not random. Instead, they said that this was a direct move to obstruct the government from making progress and retrieving the Mar-a-Lago documents. Additionally, these firings are the latest in a series of similar decisions taken by Attorney General Pam Bondi and other Trump administrators.

A separate report from CNN states that Patel said the previous FBI administration had subpoenaed his call records and communications with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. This action was taken during the 2022-2023 probe under Jack Smith, attorney and former special counsel for the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Patel said, “It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records – along with those of now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.”

He criticized the action, claiming the previous FBI administration buried the ethical process and designed it in a manner to “evade all oversight.” The FBI Agents Association addressed the recent terminations in a public statement, which mentions that firing these special agents violated due process rights, and such action weakens the bureau by “stripping away critical expertise and destabilizing the workforce.”

The association said that the violation of these rights jeopardized the security of the nation, and added that overlooking process rights undermined the bureau’s recruitment goals.

#RESIGN

According to critics, the firings are a method of punishing lawmakers or other government employees whose actions have embarrassed Trump. This move was not new because a former FBI agent has shed light on their personal experience.

The New York Times reported that Tracee Mergen was a supervisor in the FBI’s Minneapolis office. She had opened an inquiry against Jonathan Ross, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good. However, federal investigators reportedly refused to cooperate and made things more complicated than they needed to be.

Two sources confirmed to the media house that Mergen was constantly forced to drop the inquiry, which eventually led her to resign. Following her resignation, the Trump administration launched a scathing attack on Good, labeling her a “domestic terrorist” for trying to run over the ICE agents.