23-Year-Old Exposes Minnesota Fraud — FBI Says It Was Already Investigated

A viral video posted by a 23-year-old independent journalist has reignited national scrutiny of fraud in Minnesota’s social service programs, even as the FBI insists federal investigators were already deep into the case.

Nick Shirley, a YouTuber known for street reporting and government watchdog content, released footage on X this week showing an apparently inactive daycare center in south Minneapolis that had received millions in public funding. The clip spread rapidly online, drawing attention from politicians, commentators, and federal officials.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

Within hours, FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement saying the bureau had already “surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota” well before the video went viral. In a post shared on X, Patel said the FBI had dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme tied to federal food aid intended for vulnerable children during the COVID pandemic .

“To date, the FBI dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme that stole federal food aid meant for vulnerable children during COVID,” Patel wrote. He said the investigation exposed “sham vendors, shell companies, and large-scale money laundering” connected to the Feeding Our Future network, resulting in 78 indictments and 57 convictions.

The case, Patel added, also included attempted juror bribery, with one defendant allegedly offering $120,000 in cash. Several defendants have already pleaded guilty and received prison sentences and restitution orders. “The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg,” Patel wrote, adding that the investigation remains ongoing .

Shirley’s video focused on a separate but related issue: daycare funding. In the footage, he visits the Quality Learning Center, licensed for 99 children and reportedly receiving roughly $4 million in state funding. When he arrived mid-week, the building appeared closed, with no children visible. A sign outside misspelled the word “learning,” a detail Shirley repeatedly highlighted.

CASE UPDATE: MINNESOTA FRAUD SCHEME The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 28, 2025

The footage quickly went viral, fueling criticism of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state oversight systems. KOMO News reported that Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators seized on the video to demand accountability, while state officials urged caution, saying evidence of wrongdoing must be verified before conclusions are drawn .

Vice President JD Vance reposted Shirley’s video and praised his work, writing on X, “This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 Pulitzer prizes,” a comment that further amplified the controversy. Media personalities including Megyn Kelly echoed similar sentiments, framing Shirley as a citizen journalist exposing what institutions missed.

Shirley, who has more than one million followers across social platforms, has described his work as an attempt to spotlight waste and corruption. In a separate post, he claimed his team uncovered more than $110 million in questionable funding in a single day, though those figures have not been independently verified.

The FBI, for its part, pushed back on the idea that the viral video triggered federal action. Patel said investigators were already pursuing large-scale fraud cases in Minnesota and would continue “to follow the money and protect children” nationwide. He also noted that some individuals connected to the schemes are being referred to immigration authorities for possible denaturalization or deportation proceedings where applicable

Not CBS Not PBS Not CNN Not ABC Not MSNBC Not Fox News Not 60 Minutes Not New York Times Not Washington Post Not Associated Press But an independent Journalist on 𝕏, exposed millions of Fraud with a hoodie and a camera KEEP GOING NICK SHIRLEY pic.twitter.com/40RX4wW3go — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) December 27, 2025

According to the Hindustan Times, Shirley represents a growing wave of influencers who blend investigative reporting with social media virality, often drawing political reactions far beyond traditional news cycles .

The clash between a viral exposé and an institution insisting it was already ahead of the curve has turned Shirley into a flashpoint. For supporters, he forced uncomfortable questions into the open. For critics, the online frenzy risks oversimplifying complex investigations.

Either way, the attention has returned Minnesota’s fraud problem to the national stage — and this time, it’s being debated in real time.