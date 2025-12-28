JD Vance, Don Jr. and GOP Slam Tim Walz Over Empty Minnesota Daycare Centers — “This is Clear Cut Fraud”

If the Somali Medicaid fraud was not enough, Tim Walz’s administration is facing another major scandal in Minnesota. The Governor is under fire after a YouTuber exposed empty daycare centers in the state, which allegedly received millions of dollars in funding.

On December 27, content creator and Independent Journalist Nick Shirley posted a 42-minute-long video on YouTube and X. The footage showcased him and his team visiting multiple childcare centers in Minnesota.

However, these venues had little to no activity despite some of them receiving $4 million in funds from the state. Sharing the video, Shirley wrote, “Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet.”

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

He added, “We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable. We ALL work way too hard and pay too much in taxes for this to be happening; the fraud must be stopped.”

The video went viral, and Tim Walz soon became the target of the Trump government and other Republicans.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., shared the post and wrote, “If you haven’t watched this yet. Watch it. All of it. Understand that this is what journalists are supposed to do, but no one in the mainstream media will even bother to look let alone actually publish it. This is what they’re doing to your country with your tax dollars!!!”

If you haven’t watched this yet. Watch it. All of it. Understand that this is what journalists are supposed to do, but no one in the mainstream media will even bother to look let alone actually publish it. This is what they’re doing to your country with your tax dollars!!! https://t.co/kmZKnI3QWY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 27, 2025



Vice President JD Vance slammed the Minnesota Governor by writing, “What’s happening in Minnesota is a microcosm of the immigriation fraud in our system. Politicans like it because they get power. Welfare cheats like it because they get rich.”

Vance went on to appreciate Shirley’s efforts and penned, “This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 @pulitzercenter prizes.”

This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 @pulitzercenter prizes. https://t.co/Ip6f9IedjL — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 27, 2025

Other X users also joined in and called out Tim Walz for multiple alleged frauds in the state under his governance.

One wrote, ”So you’re telling me that all it took to expose these fraudulent businesses was showing up in person to do a quick spot check? The Minnesota government is criminally incompetent.”

Another remarked, “This is clear cut fraud and no children are being helped either. This should make you mad and people need to be held accountable. What else has been scamming tax paying citizens?? I want to see arrests.”

It is extreme how obvious the fraud is in every single case. There is zero effort put into making it seem believable. But they did not need to. https://t.co/oZu33cKs65 pic.twitter.com/4VjACvEGUf — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) December 27, 2025

The video comes at a time when Tim Walz is already facing criticism due to the Somali Medicaid scandal. The fraud has been described as an industrial-scale operation where fraudsters, primarily members of the Somali-American community, billed for services that were never provided and used unqualified staff.

Investigators have revealed that billions of taxpayer dollars were diverted to fund luxury lifestyles, international real estate, and private villas. More than 90 individuals have already been detained and charged in the case.