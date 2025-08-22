Karoline Leavitt’s Lookalike Mom Is Giving Barbie Energy – No Wonder Her Daughter’s Trying It Too

When Donald Trump took office to serve his second term in January 2025, a rather unpopular face topped headlines and instantly became the talk of the town. Karoline Leavitt made history as she became the youngest White House Press Secretary in the history of the White House. At that time, nobody knew how she’d perform her new role. And to be honest, her journey has been quite unpredictable and full of trolling.

Apart from confidently taking the podium and supporting Trump’s controversial policies and sometimes even ‘lying’ on his behalf, as critics have pointed out, Leavitt also makes headlines for her wardrobe choices and hard-to-ignore MAGA transformation.

Leavitt is often called out on social media for dressing like a ‘granny‘ as her outfits don’t always suit her young age. However, MAGA supporters have always stood in her defence, citing that her outfits fit her job profile. Meanwhile, the overdone makeup on most occasions has also gained her the nickname ‘Wannabe Barbie’.

But it seems Leavitt draws inspiration from her mother, and an old Instagram picture is enough to convince us. In November 2023, when Leavitt wasn’t as popular as she is today, she posted glimpses of her family vacation. In a few snaps, the Leavitt was seen posing with her mother as the duo flaunted fresh tan and blonde hair.

The mother-daughter duo has the same height and a similar body type. Even Leavitt’s smile has an uncanny resemblance to her mother’s. Looking at the photos, it’s safe to say that Leavitt is just a young replica of her mother, Erin Leavitt.

“Our entire family took a trip together for Thanksgiving and it’s safe to say we will cherish the memories made forever. Nothing fills my heart more than spending time with my family. Feeling so grateful,” Leavitt wrote in her post.

While Leavitt donned a white outfit, her mother wore a bubblegum pink which ended just above her knees, which could be a perfect fit for Leavitt’s own wardrobe, since she loves to dress way older than her age.

Although Erin isn’t as popular on social media as her daughter, her love for pink is pretty evident. Apart from the Thanksgiving vacation, she was seen wearing another shade of pink as she twinned with her daughter in an August 2024 post.

The 27-year-old’s love for Barbie-inspired looks stems from her mother, as Leavitt has been seen donning different shades of pink on several official White House events.

In June, Leavitt shared a picture in which she was seen briefing Donald Trump about something. Leavitt flaunted a girl boss look in a stunning pink power suit.

Days later, she was seen in a pink dress with hot pink heels. Leavitt was heavily trolled for this look. “27 pushing 68,” wrote one of the Instagram users. But her fans called her “White House Barbie.”

Here’s another picture of Leavitt showcasing her love for pink:

Karoline Leavitt’s Instagram profile is flooded with pictures of her dressed in different shades of pink. Though she hasn’t shared pictures of her mother since she took up her new role, she continues to flaunt their shared love for pink.