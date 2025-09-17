Karoline Leavitt Thinks Earthquake Was God’s Anger, Makes Bizarre Link to Charlie Kirk’s Death

The Trump administration is still reeling from the loss of its popular activist, Charlie Kirk. The 31-year-old was shot to death while he was addressing the crowd on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had earlier mourned his demise on social media, and now, she has somehow linked his death to the earthquake.

The 28-year-old shared a bizarre post in her Instagram story, which claimed that the earthquake in Utah on the night of Kirk’s death was a sign of God’s anger. The post was originally made on X by a user who stated that on the night of the far-right activist’s death, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

In an attempt to establish a link between two events, the X user stated, “In scripture, 40 represents trials; 41 signifies a shift.” She mentioned that the earthquake hit at 5:57 local time and 7:57 ET. The user explained, “Acts 7:57 describes Stephen, the first martyr, stoned as the crowd silenced his truth.”

She added that the Bible says that the “earth trembles when God is angry. That night, as a voice was silenced, the ground groaned.”

Karoline Leavitt shared the post and wrote in agreement, “Wow.”

This isn’t the first time Karoline Leavitt, who calls herself a ‘devout Catholic’, has shared Instagram posts that many people would find weird. Last month, after the Minneapolis church shooting, which claimed the lives of two children and left dozens of others injured, the Press Secretary shared a post on social media that blamed “demonic forces” for the shooting.

The post read, “There is a demonic force moving when a transgender maniac sprays bullets at pews of Catholic school children. Shame on the progressive leaders and lawmakers who make this about the man in the White House, the Second Amendment or so-called trans bigotry.”

For many Americans, it was unsettling to watch the White House spokesperson blame the incident on ‘demonic forces’ rather than acknowledging real issues like gun violence and mental health.

And it’s not a one-off incident. Leavitt clearly believes a lot in demonic/evil forces. In March, while recalling Donald Trump’s assassination attempt in 2024, Leavitt told Christian Broadcast Network (CBN), “I think there were certainly evil forces, and I think that the president was saved by the grace of God on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he’s in this moment for a reason.”

Leavitt never misses a chance to show that she is a proud catholic. She is often seen wearing a cross necklace during press briefings, except for the time when she had to brief the media about the Jeffrey Epstein case. Netizens quickly noticed that her cross was conveniently missing on that day, and speculated that she “couldn’t lie for Trump” while wearing the cross.

Leavitt has credited her success to Jesus, as she told a portal, “I believe my faith is the reason I’m here.”

In fact, she even revealed that her team says a prayer before every press briefing. Nonetheless, her habit of blaming the evil forces whenever things go wrong often irks people. But Trump and his team aren’t here to please people. They are here to make history, no matter which side they end up on.