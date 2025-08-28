10-Year-Old Survivor of Minneapolis Shooting Reveals Heart Wrenching Details How His Friend Saved His Life but Got Hurt Himself

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of violence and killing.

A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Minneapolis when a shooter opened fire at children seated in a church. Two children lost their lives, while 17 were wounded from the shooting. A 5th grader who survived the shooting has now opened up about the details of the tragic incident.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara revealed how a man armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol approached the Annunciation Church. The man proceeded to start firing the rifles at children seated in pews from outside the church windows. The shooter was found dead at the scene by the time the police arrived. A police statement revealed that the man had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Weston Halsne, a 10-year-old who survived the shooting, spoke to CBS affiliate WCCO about his terrifying experience. The boy shared how he had felt gunpowder on his neck after the shooter opened fire.

The 5th grader also revealed how he thinks the only reason he survived was because his friend lay on top of him when the shots were being fired. “It was like shots fired, and then we kind of got under the pews,” the child shared.

The boy recalled how the shooter had opened fire from the window. Weston shared how the incident was “really scary” for him. He went on to share how the incident unfolded “right beside me.” “I was two seats away from the stained-glass windows,” the 10-year-old shared.

My God, this brave little boy just survived the Minneapolis shooting and shared the ordeal where his friend covered him, saved his life! No kids should have to endure these shootings! pic.twitter.com/1w9jFfJk3M — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 27, 2025

He shared how his friend Victor had saved his life by lying on top of him. “But he got hit,” Weston added. The 10-year-old recalled being “super scared” in the moment. He also shared how his friend Victor, who had been shot, is doing okay now.

The child also recalled how the children waited for 5-10 minutes after the gunshots were fired to head to the gym. “Then the doors locked, just to make sure he didn’t come,” Weston revealed.

The boy also shares how he had the heartbreaking doubt that he might never see his mother again. He shared how happy he was to be greeted by her when he made his way out of the church. “I didn’t know what was happening, really. I was just in shock,” he shared.

Show of ✋ if you think it’s time to ACTUALLY enact some real gun laws to prevent the death of innocent children after the Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting today! pic.twitter.com/WrUA2WapgD — The Maga Trigger (@Maga_Trigger) August 27, 2025

Weston shared how he and his peers were in the habit of practising shooting drills in school, but never in church. Two children lost their lives in the shooting. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara revealed the ages of the children to be 8 and 10 years old.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared that the shooter had been identified as Robin Westman. A shocking discovery revealed that the man had taken to YouTube to post a video to show the weapons used in the shooting.