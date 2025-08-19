Karoline Leavitt Shows Up in Bold New Look – But Critics Think She Totally Missed the Memo

Karoline Leavitt was finally dubbed as fashion-forward, but on the wrong day. The Press Secretary, who is always in the public eye, has constantly been scrutinized for her “frumpy” and ill-fitted clothes. Leavitt finally stood out in the room for donning a great outfit, but she decided to do so on the worst day possible.

The 27-year-old’s style is always scrutinised by fashion critics. Many have pointed out that the Press Secretary wears clothes that look like they belong to someone decades older than she is. Other times, she has received backlash for wearing clothes that show off too much skin, with many dubbing her wardrobe “unprofessional.”

On Monday morning, the Press Secretary took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her outfit of the day with her followers. Leavitt seemed to be sitting in the backseat of a car, while the posted photo showed her clothes from the waist down.

Karoline chose to wear a red dress that stopped a little below her knees. She paired the dress with a pair of red heels, which complemented the look perfectly. “Monday. Let’s do this,” the caption along the photo read.

Even though this outfit would make it to the top 10 outfits Leavitt has worn since taking up the job, she wore it on the wrong day. Instead of fitting in with the crowd on the day, the Press Secretary just managed to stick out like a sore thumb.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders were in attendance at the White House on Monday to talk about the Russia-Ukraine war. Everyone else in the room seemed to be wearing darker shades. Everyone in attendance was seen wearing black or navy blue suits.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was the only other person spotted in a coral blazer. Even her coral colored ensemble paled in comparison to Leavitt’s bright red dress and footwear. Though there was nothing wrong with the Press Secretary’s outfit, it looked like she was the only one who missed the business attire brief.

Her diamond cross necklace made her stand out, considering that no other woman in the room donned any jewels that caught the eye. Leavitt’s awkward wardrobe choice came after her boss had an awkward moment of his own.

Trumped pointed to his fake assassination portrait saying it “was a bad day” while taking the group photo with Zelenskyy and the other European leaders….they didn’t even bother to look 🤣 especially Macron pic.twitter.com/eSQ18WlYyW — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 18, 2025

Trump was dubbed a “narcissist” by netizens after he tried to make a moment all about himself. The President posed for photographers alongside the European leaders before the meeting. “That was not a good day. Not a great day. See the picture?” he was heard saying as he pointed to a painting hanging on the wall.

Only a few leaders bothered to glance in the direction of the painting, while many, including Emmanuel Macron, ignored the 79-year-old. The painting showed Trump pumping a fist in the air after he survived the assassination attempt on his life. Social media users were quick to call him out for making the day about himself.