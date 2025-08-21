Karoline Leavitt Mocked for Her Relentless Praise of Trump After His Private Comment on Putin Caught on Hot Mic

Donald Trump spends his days signing controversial executive orders and claiming that he’s been stopping wars across the world, whereas his critics spend their days criticizing him for one reason or the other. Most recently, Trump was mocked when his private conversation was caught on a hot mic.

Earlier this week, several European leaders, along with the Ukrainian President, arrived at the White House. Trump, who has been trying to end the Russia-Ukraine war since he resumed office, was heard telling French President Emmanuel Macron, “I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand that? As crazy as it sounds.”

Shortly after the private conversation between the leaders went public, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took the podium at a press briefing and hailed Trump as the ‘Peace President.’ She claimed that he has solved “seven global conflicts in seven months.”

“While previous presidents traveled around the world to apologize for America, President Trump stands up for America, and he has firmly restored America’s status as the undisputed leader of the free world,” Leavitt further added.

The 27-year-old Press Secretary was called out by Jessica Tarlov, a political strategist of the Democratic Party who also co-hosts The Five on Fox News. She retweeted Leavitt”s clip from the briefing and took a jab at Trump’s hot mic moment.

Tarlov wrote, “I’m sure next to standing up for America in the dictionary it reads “Putin wants to make a deal for me.”

Before being elected as the President, Trump had claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours. Seven months into his presidency, and the conflict hasn’t been resolved yet. Trump, however, still claims that he ‘stopped’ seven conflicts among different nations.

Earlier this month, he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, followed by a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House. The 47th POTUS is now in the process of negotiating a one-to-one meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy, with the hope that they could resolve the conflict diplomatically.

On Tuesday, Trump appeared on The Mark Levin Show, where he said, “I thought it would be better if they met without me, just to see. I want to see what goes on.”

“You know, they had a hard relationship, very bad, very bad relationship. And now we’ll see how they do and, if necessary, and it probably would be, but if necessary, I’ll go and I’ll probably be able to get it closed.”

“I just want to see what happens at the meeting. So they’re in the process of setting it up, and we’re going to see what happens,” Trump concluded.

The same day, Leavitt said during the briefing, “All weekend, following those historic U.S.-Russia bilateral talks, we listened to clueless pundits on television trying, but failing, to claim that the president had failed.”

“The so-called experts in the foreign policy establishment, whose record is nothing but endless wars, trillions of wasted taxpayer dollars and dead Americans, have the nerve to try and lecture President Trump, who has solved seven global conflicts in seven months, about peace,” she stated.